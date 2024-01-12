Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

What is Brain Fog? What are its causes, symptoms precautions, and more

Stress, less sleep, mood swings, or headaches are the possible symptoms of Brain Fog. Read to know more about Brain Fog symptoms, causes, precautions, treatment and more

Brain Fog

Photo: Freepik

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Do you ever feel sleepy or tired at just 10 in the morning? Does it take longer for you to learn or recall any information? If yes, then there are chances that you might be suffering from Brain Fog, which can be defined as mental fuzziness caused by lack of sleep or even with underlying illness.

What is Brain Fog?

Brain Fog includes the collection of symptoms such as having trouble concentrating, mild confusion, sluggish thoughts, forgetfulness, and general feeling of exhaustion. Most people experience such sensations occasionally, but if such things persist over time, it can have adverse effects on the quality of life. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

High levels of inflammation and hormonal changes that control your mood, energy, and focus are the causes of it. The hormonal imbalances throw the body's systems out of balance, causing obesity, irregular menstruation and diabetes mellitus.

What are the causes of Brain Fog?

Brain Fog might be the result of functional or structural damage to the prefrontal cortex. The prefrontal cortex is a part of the brain involved in cognitive functions like planning and decision-making. 

Stress intensifies brain fog, typically caused by a lifestyle which is caused by a lifestyle encouraging hormonal imbalances. 

According to a study published in 2022 in the journal Nature, COVID-19 can lead to abnormalities and 2 per cent faster grey matter loss in the prefrontal cortex, among other parts of the brain. People's cognitive abilities may then be impacted by this.

What are the symptoms of Brain Fog?

If your brain is feeling foggy in the middle of a long workday and you lack motivation, your inability to recall crucial details, and propensity for mind wandering appear to be signs of brain fog. Some of the other symbols include: 
  • Trouble sleeping, insomnia
  • Headaches
  • Low energy or fatigue
  • Impaired cognitive function
  • Mood swings
  • Irritable
  • Forgetfulness
  • Trouble concentrating
  • Low motivation, lack of ideas
  • Excessive absences
  • Mildly depressed

What are the precautions of Brain Fog?

As we grow older, our brains also change and this changes our mental abilities. In this process mental decline is common, so it becomes essential to take preventive measures against brain fog to lower stress, maintain emotional stability or enhance memory.

Also Read

Scrub Typhus: Causes, remedies and how to be safe from this fatal illness

Over 2,000 cured patients still housed in mental hospitals, says NHRC

Another COVID-19 variant JN.1 found in Kerala; check symptoms, treatment

Dense fog; flights, trains cancelled: Delhi wakes up to inclement Wednesday

Covid-19 variant JN.1 in Kerala: 4 deaths reported, Karnataka on alert

Price push: Domestic pharma market grew by 6.8% in 2023, shows data

Delhi govt issues show-cause notice to LNJP for not admitting injured man

Health sector's Budget wishlist: Increase spending to 2.5% of GDP

India records 514 new cases of Covid-19, active cases decline to 3,422

Supriya Lifesciences targets Brazil, eyes Rs 200 crore sales in 2-3 years


Here are the precautions of Brain Fog:
  • Spend less time on the computer and mobile phone
  • Remind yourself to take a break
  • Positive thinking reduces stress
  • Get enough sleep 
  • Regular exercise
  • Avoid alcohol, smoking, and drinking coffee
  • Finding enjoyable activities
  • Cut down on junk and 
  • Add more greens and fruits to your diet

What is the treatment for Brain Fog?

The first step in the process of the treatment is to identify the underlying cause. If mental trouble is because of lack of sleep, a good night's sleep can help you with it. 

You can also make some better lifestyle changes like exercising, eating healthy food, challenging one's mind with puzzles and reducing cognitive cloudiness. The most beneficial thing could be to visit the specialist if the syndrome is caused by other psychological disorders or imbalances.

You might be suffering from brain fog, you might find it challenging to focus, recall or retain information. However, brain fog is treatable. The person should enhance the diet and sleep habits, incorporate creativity into daily activities and schedule their time without using a screen during the day.

Topics : diseases Mental health brain health brain disabilities health

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon