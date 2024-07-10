Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Must protect women's financial, residential security: Justice Nagarathna

She made observation that Muslim woman can seek maintenance from her husband under Section 125 of CrPC and said "religion neutral" provision applicable to all married women irrespective of religion

gavel law cases

She said in Indian society, it is an established practice that once a daughter is married, she resides with her husband or his family unless due to exigency of career or such other reason she has to reside elsewhere. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2024 | 10:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Financial security as well as security of residence of Indian women need to be protected and enhanced for their true empowerment, Justice Nagarathna observed on Monday.
She made the observation while delivering a separate but concurring verdict of a bench, also comprising Justice Augustine George Masih, which held that a Muslim woman can seek maintenance from her husband under Section 125 of the CrPC and said the "religion neutral" provision is applicable to all married women irrespective of their religion.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Both 'financial security' as well as 'security of residence' of Indian women have to be protected and enhanced. That would truly empower such Indian women who are referred to as 'homemakers' and who are the strength and backbone of an Indian family which is the fundamental unit of the Indian society which has to be maintained and strengthened," Justice Nagarathna said in her 45-page verdict.
She said it goes without saying that a stable family, which is emotionally connected and secure, gives stability to the society because it is within the family that precious values of life are learnt and built.
"It is these moral and ethical values which are inherited by a succeeding generation which would go a long way in building a strong Indian society which is the need of the hour. It is needless to observe that a strong Indian family and society would ultimately lead to a stronger nation. But, for that to happen, women in the family have to be respected and empowered!" she said.

More From This Section

Manipur police

Life takes hit due to 12-hr shutdown in Manipur's Kuki-majority areas

India China

LIVE: China says India has no right to carry out development in Arunachal Pradesh

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

Kejriwal directly enjoyed excise scam kickbacks: ED claims in chargesheet

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

Avg duty hours under 8 hours in June: Vaishnaw on loco pilot controversy

Adani Group, Adani Enterprises, Gautam Adani

SC stays Guj HC order to take back 108 ha of land given to Adani Group

Justice Nagarthna adverted to the vulnerability of married women in India who do not have an independent source of income or access to monetary resources in their households, particularly for their personal expenses.
She said in Indian society, it is an established practice that once a daughter is married, she resides with her husband or his family unless due to exigency of career or such other reason she has to reside elsewhere.
"In the case of a woman who has an independent source of income, she may be financially endowed and may not be totally dependent on her husband and his family. But what is the position of a married woman who is often referred to as a "homemaker" and who does not have an independent source of income whatsoever, and is totally dependent for her financial resources on her husband and on his family?"she said.
Justice Nagarathna said most married men in India do not realise the predicament such Indian homemakers face as any request made for expenses may be bluntly turned down by the husband or his family.
"Some husbands are not conscious of the fact that the wife who has no independent source of finance is dependent on them not only emotionally but also financially.
"On the other hand, a wife who is referred to as a homemaker is working throughout the day for the welfare of the family without expecting anything in return except possibly love and affection, a sense of comfort and respect from her husband and his family which are towards her emotional security. This may also be lacking in certain households," she said.
Justice Nagarathna observed that an Indian married man must become conscious of the fact that he would have to financially empower and provide for his wife, who does not have an independent source of income, by making available financial resources particularly towards her personal needs.
"Such financial empowerment would place such a vulnerable wife in a more secure position in the family. Those Indian married men who are conscious of this aspect and who make available their financial resources for their spouse towards their personal expenses, apart from household expenditure, possibly by having a joint bank account or via an ATM card, must be acknowledged," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

BRS leader K Kavitha (Photo: ANI)

Court extends judicial custody of BRS leader K Kavitha till July 18

DY Chandrachud, Chandrachud

Court premises made of hope, to realise virtues of justice: CJI Chandrachud

K K Modi Group

Court summons IO who 'assaulted' Godfrey Philips director Samir Modi

Who is Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji,

Court extends former minister Senthil Balaji's custody till June 19

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump in 1st post-trial rally demands courts reverse his felony conviction

Topics : Courts Law

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2024 | 10:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon