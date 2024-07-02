Court premises made of hope, to realise virtues of justice: CJI Chandrachud

CJI said that it would be universally accessible to allow comfortable navigation of the premises and would have structural safety features | (Photo: PTI)

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that court premises like all buildings are not just made of bricks and concrete but are made up of hope and to realise the virtues of justice and the rule of law.

Chief Justice of India Chandrachud's remark came while addressing a gathering on the Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony for construction of court buildings -- Karkardooma, Shastri Park & Rohini Sector-26.

"Court premises like all buildings are not just made of bricks and concrete. They are made up of hope. Courts are made to realise the virtues of justice and the rule of law. Every case that is being filed before us, is with that hope for justice. When we invest in the safety, accessibility and comfort of our judges, lawyers and litigants, we build more than just an efficient system - we make a just and inclusive system," CJI said.

He also said that these GRIHA-rated buildings would be lush with greenery and have shaded facades, diffusion of natural sunlight inside the buildings, and rainwater harvesting among other environmental measures.

"This year Delhi experienced the hottest recorded weather. We have experienced two heatwaves followed by record-breaking rain in a single day. Our infrastructure must reflect the reality we live in - Climate change can no longer be ignored. One crucial step is to incorporate a green lifestyle into our daily lives, which includes reducing carbon emissions. I was delighted to know that the new buildings will focus on heat island mitigation and reduce environmental footprint," CJI said.

CJI further added that the buildings which we look forward to witnessing have much to offer. Firstly, they would expand the capacity of the court to function over one of the most populous jurisdictions in the NCT of Delhi. They would alleviate case backlogs and provide a dignified environment to all stakeholders, CJI added.

CJI said that it would be universally accessible to allow comfortable navigation of the premises and would have structural safety features. These foundational considerations are vital if we are to make for an inclusive judiciary. Accessibility measures are not annexes or afterthoughts to a building but an inherent structural consideration, CJI further said.

"The new court complexes enhance the efficiency of the court and reduce dependency. Courts engage in rigorous discussion and arguments over legal principles and their application to specific cases. Judges carefully deliberate on the merits of each side's arguments before reaching a decision, ensuring a thorough and balanced examination of the issues at hand. Much like how the cornerstone of buildings shapes its structure and orientation, the cornerstone of justice and equality must shape the orientation of the court's approach to cases. Our legal and constitutional system is fundamentally premised on the virtues of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity," CJI said.

Supreme Court judge Seema Kohli, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Delhi Minister Atishi, Justices Rajiv Shakdher, Suresh Kumar Kait, Manoj Kumar Ohri, Manoj Jain and Dharmesh Sharma among others were present on the occasion.