Home / India News / NCRTC clears DPR for Namo Bharat link across Gurugram-Faridabad-Noida

NCRTC clears DPR for Namo Bharat link across Gurugram-Faridabad-Noida

The DPR for the ₹15,000-crore Namo Bharat corridor is ready, clearing the way for a new 61-km high-speed link connecting Gurugram, Faridabad and Noida

The corridor will start from the IFFCO Chowk Namo Bharat station in Gurugram. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has completed the detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor that will connect Gurugram, Faridabad and Noida, Hindustan Times reported. The project is estimated to cost around ₹15,000 crore.
 
Work on the 61-km corridor is expected to begin in December 2026. According to the officials in the report, the project may take around 4.5 years to finish. The route will reportedly include two stations in Gurugram, two in Faridabad, one in Noida and one in Greater Noida.
 

Route to link key NCR hubs

 
According to the report, the corridor will start from the IFFCO Chowk Namo Bharat station in Gurugram -- the same location planned for the Delhi-Bawal RRTS line. From here, the alignment will run eastwards through Faridabad’s Bata Chowk and Noida’s Sector-142 before merging at the Surajpur Namo Bharat station in Greater Noida.
 
 
Surajpur will also act as an interchange for the Ghaziabad route and provide connectivity to the Noida International Airport (NIA) at Jewar.   
 

Detailed alignment across cities

 
The train is proposed to begin its journey from IFFCO Chowk RRTS station and travel via Millenium City Centre to Brig Osman Chowk in Gurugram. From there, the alignment will turn east towards Gwal Pahari, move along the Faridabad-Gurugram Road (MDR-137) and reach Hanuman Mandir/Badkhal Enclave, the news report said.
 
It will then travel on Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg to Bata Chowk, cross BPTP bridge, and head towards Amolik Chowk. The route will continue to Amrita Hospital, move east along the FNG Expressway, and enter Noida near Sector 168. After that, the train will move further east and enter Greater Noida, finally ending at Surajpur junction.

Topics : Trains Delhi-NCR Railways BS Web Reports Gurugram

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

