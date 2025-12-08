Parliament Winter Session LIVE: LS to hold special discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram today
Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates day 6: Follow all the latest updates from Parliament as government and opposition debate key issues
BS Web Team New Delhi
The Lok Sabha will hold a special discussion today to mark 150 years of Vande Mataram, with members expected to highlight several important and lesser-known historical aspects of the national song.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the debate at noon today, formally beginning the proceedings. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to speak at the conclusion of the discussion.
The BJP-led NDA government has been allotted three hours for its participation in the Lok Sabha debate, while the entire discussion is set to run for 10 hours. The Rajya Sabha will take up the debate on Tuesday, December 9, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to initiate the discussion. The two-day discussion forms part of a special parliamentary effort to commemorate 150 years of Vande Mataram.
Eight Congress leaders will also speak in the Lok Sabha, including Deputy Leader of the Opposition Gaurav Gogoi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Hooda, Bimol Akoijam, Praniti Shinde, Prashant Padole, Chamala Reddy and Jyotsna Mahant. The 150th anniversary of India’s national song Vande Mataram, meaning “Mother, I Bow to Thee”, was observed on November 7 this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the year-long commemoration in the national capital on the same day.
The Winter Session of Parliament began on December 1 and will run until December 19.
8:52 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: PM Modi likely to address house at 12 pm today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the discussion at 12 noon today, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to speak at its conclusion. The BJP-led NDA government has been allotted three hours for its participation in the Lok Sabha debate, with the full discussion scheduled for a total of 10 hours.
8:45 AM
Sanjay Singh seeks discussion in RS on Delhi's health emergency, rising crime
AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Monday moved a motion in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, seeking to suspend the House’s listed business for an urgent discussion. He called for a debate on what he described as a ‘public health emergency’ in Delhi, rising crime, and the humanitarian crisis caused by bulldozer demolitions.
8:39 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha to hold special discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram
The Lok Sabha will hold a special discussion today to mark 150 years of Vande Mataram, with members expected to highlight several important and lesser-known historical aspects of the national song. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the debate at noon today, formally beginning the proceedings. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to speak at the conclusion of the discussion.
Topics : Parliament winter session Parliament Paliament Winter session Lok Sabha Modi govt Vande Mataram
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 8:39 AM IST