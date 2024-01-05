Continuance of TMC govt in West Bengal is threat to national security: BJP

The BJP on Friday came down heavily on the Trinamool Congress over an incident of attack on Enforcement Directorate officials in West Bengal, saying the continuance of the party's government under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a threat to national security.

The ED officers were assaulted and their vehicles damaged allegedly by supporters of TMC leader Sheikh Sajahan when they tried to raid his residence in North 24 Parganas district this morning in connection with a probe into the ration distribution scam.

According to officials, the ED officers left their damaged vehicles and took auto rickshaws and two-wheelers to move out of Sandeskhali. At least two of the officers suffered serious injuries and were taken to a hospital.

Reacting sharply to the incident, BJP co-incharge for political affairs in West Bengal Amit Malviya wrote on X, "This is how lawless Bengal is."



"Continuance of the TMC government in West Bengal is a national security threat, he said.

Malviya said the team of ED and accompanying media was attacked when it raided the premises of block-level TMC leaders Sheikh and Shankar Adhya. State food minister Jyoti Priya Mallick has already been arrested in connection with the scam.

Hundreds of men and women gathered at the spot shouting slogans and attacked the officials, the BJP leader said, adding "Shahjahan Sheikh, in particular, is close to Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of CM Mamata Banerjee, who is also the Home Minister of Bengal."



"It is likely that several of those who came out to attack the probe agency officials are illegal migrants, who have been patronised by the local TMC leaders, to serve as their vote bank," Malviya added.