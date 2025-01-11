LIVE: Court sentences President-elect Donald Trump to an unconditional discharge in hush money case
In a historic and controversial ruling, a New York court sentenced President-elect Donald Trump to an unconditional discharge in a hush money case involving unaccounted payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. While the conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records stands, the sentence allows Trump to avoid imprisonment, fines, or probation due to the extraordinary legal protections afforded to the office of the presidency. Trump, who assumes the presidency in 10 days, now holds the unprecedented title of being the first convicted felon to lead the United States.
The Unified Payment Interface (UPI) is a marvel for the whole world. When guests from around the world come, they ask how UPI works, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a podcast hosted by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath. PM Modi also said India has presented an example to the world as to how technology is democratised in the world of fintech. In the podcast, titled ‘People with The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi x Nikhil Kamath, By WTF’, which was aired on Friday, the prime minister said he created a separate fund for innovation. The youth should take risks. They should feel that even if he fails, there is someone to take care of him.
At least 11 people have died, and thousands of homes and businesses have been destroyed in massive fires in the Los Angeles area, with investigators looking into possible ignition sources. Officials have traced the origin of the wind-driven blaze in Pacific Palisades to an area behind a house on Piedra Morada Drive, which overlooks a densely wooded arroyo. The hilly neighbourhood is home to Hollywood stars like Jamie Lee Curtis and Billy Crystal, who lost their houses in the fire.
10:45 AM
Delhi airport issues advisory amidst flight delays due to low visibility
Delhi airport on Saturday issued an official passenger advisory to inform that all flights are operating normally as runway visibility has improved.
Taking to X, Delhi airport requested passengers to contact their concerned airline for updated flight information.
"Runway visibility at Delhi Airport has improved and all flights are operating normally," the Indira Gandhi International Airport authorities said in a post on X, adding, "Passengers are requested to contact their concerned airline for updated flight information."
10:41 AM
Govt to take call: Supreme Court on SC/ST creamy layer, sub-categorisation
The apex court emphasised that the responsibility to act on this rests with the legislature and the executive.
10:04 AM
AAP's MLA Gogi from Punjab's Ludhiana dies of bullet injuries mysteriously at home
Punjab ruling AAP legislator Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, 58, from Ludhiana (West), died of bullet injuries under mysterious circumstances at his residence late on Friday night. He reportedly suffered a bullet injury to his head.
9:58 AM
Who would be Narendra Modi's first call after his happiest moment? PM answers
During his first podcast appearance on the "People by WTF" channel, hosted by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, the Prime Minister was asked whom he would call after the happiest moment or event in his life. PM Modi replied, "My mother."
9:57 AM
Apple CEO pay rises 18%; company opposes anti-diversity measure
Tim Cook’s compensation grew to $74.6 million in 2024, compared with $63.2 million the prior year, Apple said in its annual proxy filing on Friday.
9:56 AM
IMD issues alert for heavy rainfall, cold wave in Delhi over the weekend
The IMD also issued warning for dense to very dense fog conditions during night/early morning hours in some parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and East Uttar Pradesh on January 12 & 13.
