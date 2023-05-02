Nations conveyed 'concerns' over presence of terrorists in Afghan: UN chief

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who convened a meeting on Afghanistan in Doha that was attended by India, Tuesday said that participating nations have expressed "serious concerns" over persistent presence of terrorist groups in the war-torn country that pose a risk for the region and beyond.

Guterres arrived in the Qatari capital on Monday to host the two-day meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan to reach points of commonality on key issues, such as human rights, in particular women's and girls' rights, inclusive governance, countering terrorism and drug trafficking.

The meeting is intended to achieve a common understanding within the international community on how to engage with the Taliban on these issues.

India is among the countries and organisations participating in the meeting, according to a note issued by Guterres' office here.

"The meeting was about developing a common international approach, not about recognition of the de facto Taliban authorities," Guterres said in Doha at a press encounter.

The UN chief said that participants in the meeting are "worried" about the stability of Afghanistan and have expressed those serious concerns.

"They relate to the persistent presence of terrorist organizations a risk for the country, the region, and further afield, he added.

The other participants in the meeting are from China, France, Germany, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Norway, Pakistan, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Turkmenistan, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Uzbekistan, European Union and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

Guterres stressed that it was important that we all understand each other's concerns and limitations, but agreed that it was in everyone's interest, foremost the Afghans, to work together."



The participants agreed on the need for a strategy of engagement that allows for the stabilization of Afghanistan but also allows for addressing important concerns.

He noted that concerns were also raised over the lack of inclusivity, which importantly includes human rights, in particular those of women and girls, severely undermined by recent Taliban decisions and the spread of drug trafficking with all its dramatic consequences.

"While different countries placed different priorities on these concerns, according to their own situation, there is a general recognition that they are intertwined. That prioritizing one issue was not to ignore the importance of the others, which allows for an overall shared approach," he said.

Guterres underlined that "to achieve our objectives, we cannot disengage and said many called for engagement to be more effective and based on lessons which we have learned from the past.

"The UN will continue to use its convening power to advance a forward leaning approach, which puts the Afghan people first, and in a manner that is complementary to existing regional platforms and initiatives, he said.

Guterres said he has agreed to convene another meeting in the near future, where "we will be able to use this platform as a platform where so many different initiatives are coming together."



Last week, the UN Security Council unanimously condemned decision by the Taliban to ban Afghan women from working for the United Nations in Afghanistan, calling on the de-facto authorities to swiftly reverse policies and practices that restrict women and girls from exercising their human rights and fundamental freedoms including related to their access to education, employment, freedom of movement, and women's full, equal and meaningful participation in public life.

The resolution also called for the full, equal, meaningful and safe participation of women and girls in Afghanistan.