

If Pawar intended to spark a show of loyalty from party workers, the move had the desired effect. Party MLAs threatened to quit the Maharashtra assembly, other party functionaries resigned from their party posts, and senior leaders, including MLA Jayant Patil, broke down when Pawar read out his decision at a function in Mumbai to release his updated autobiography. Veteran politician Sharad Pawar shocked Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers on Tuesday afternoon, saying it was time he stepped down as president of the party that he founded almost 24 years ago.



Observers of Maharashtra politics, such as journalist Nikhil Wagle, termed Pawar's resignation a "masterstroke" that should quell the putative move by Ajit, who runs the party organisation, to align with the BJP since the sympathy of party workers and MLAs was now with his uncle. However, a party source rejected this speculation, arguing that Ajit has already ruled out going with the BJP and that only the MVA alliance can offer him the CM's post. By evening, the 83-year-old leader sought a few days to “rethink” after daughter Supriya Sule, nephew Ajit Pawar, and other senior leaders met him and suggested that he remain the president and appoint a working president under him. According to Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar said he would rethink only if workers, who had been protesting, go home and resignations cease.



Pawar's move comes on the heels of two key developments. Last month, the Election Commission stripped the NCP of its status as a 'national party'. However, it was notable, Bagaitkar said, that Pawar's announcement came a day after the Maharashtra agricultural produce marketing committees' (APMCs) election results, polling for which was held on April 28. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the NCP, Congress and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, won 76 of 131 bodies, while the ruling alliance bagged 31 committees. The APMC results indicate the ruling coalition is becoming unpopular and would struggle to retain its Lok Sabha and Assembly seats if the electoral battle remains focused on local issues. It would prefer to contest on the back of Narendra Modi's charisma, he said. Senior journalist Anant Bagaitkar, who has tracked Pawar's career closely for decades, said Pawar's threat to resign is with an eye on the upcoming electoral challenges -- not just the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but also the Maharashtra Assembly polls. “Campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls will start in earnest in six months, and the challenge is to keep party workers and leaders disciplined, united and galvanised,” he said. The term of the Maharashtra Assembly expires at the end of 2024. But the NCP leadership believes the state polls could take place, considering the precarious state of the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government, simultaneously with the Lok Sabha.

Also Read Explained: Criteria for becoming national party, roles, advantages and more Maharashtra's politics churns amid speculations of Ajit Pawar jumping ships The Pawar gambit: Why did the Maratha strongman come to Adani's defence? What does it take to become a national party? Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the polls India's services exports rise record 27% in FY23, shows RBI data Vivad Se Vishwas scheme aimed to provide relief to MSMEs comes into force Speak 70% about yourself, but 30% about Karnataka also: Rahul Gandhi to PM Himachal Pradesh's GST collection rises 19% in April to Rs 593 crore Civil aviation ministry tracking Go First developments closely: Official