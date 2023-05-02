close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

'Neighbourhood First': Maldives gets two Made in India warships

"The Indian Ocean is our shared space. Peace and security of a region are best secured with cooperation and collaboration of the regional players," he said

Ajai Shukla New Delhi
Indian warships for Maldives

Handing over of a Fast Patrol Vessel and a Landing Craft Assault ship by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh to the Maldives National Defence Forces on May 02

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 9:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

On the penultimate day of his three-day visit to the Maldives, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh handed over two Made in India warships to the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF). 
One of them, a fast patrol vessel (FPV), capable of coastal and offshore surveillance at high speeds, was commissioned as MNDF Coast Guard ship Huravee. 

The other vessel he presented was a landing craft assault (LCA), capable of carrying personnel and equipment and landing them on a beach in the face of opposition.
In the Union Budget for 2023-24, New Delhi allocated Rs 400 crore to the Maldives, towards lines of credit for the supply of such Indian defence assistance.

Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and Defence Minister Mariya Ahmed Didi were present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Rajnath described the handing over of the two naval platforms as a symbol of the shared commitment of India and the Maldives towards peace and security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). 

Also Read

Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs

Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay

Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget

Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023

Budget 2023 a balancing act with focus on prosperity and inclusiveness

Sharad Pawar calls it quits as NCP chief, then says will rethink

India's services exports rise record 27% in FY23, shows RBI data

Vivad Se Vishwas scheme aimed to provide relief to MSMEs comes into force

Speak 70% about yourself, but 30% about Karnataka also: Rahul Gandhi to PM

Himachal Pradesh's GST collection rises 19% in April to Rs 593 crore


Citing India’s robust defence manufacturing ecosystem, Rajnath said the country has significantly enhanced its capabilities to support partner countries.
“India has emerged as a leading defence exporter in recent years. A defence manufacturing ecosystem has been created which has the advantage of abundant technical manpower. We produce world-class equipment to meet not only our own needs but also for exports,” said Rajnath at the handing-over ceremony. 

“India offers an enhanced defence partnership to friendly foreign countries, that is accommodative of their national priorities and capacities. We wish to create symbiotic relationships where we can learn from each other, grow together, and create a win-win situation for all. India’s commitment to supporting the Maldives will only get stronger with time,” he said.
Referring to India’s strong defence relations with the Maldives, Rajnath asserted that the ties emanate from the twin policies of ‘Neighbourhood First’ and ‘SAGAR’ (Security and Growth for All in the Region). 

Rajnath recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Maldives in June 2019, in which he emphasised that within India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ priority, “Maldives is top priority”.
“The IOR is our shared space. Peace and security of a region are best secured with cooperation and collaboration of the regional players,” he said.

Noting Maldives’ vulnerability to the vagaries of climate change, Rajnath voiced India’s willingness to work with its neighbour for adaptation and mitigation.
Topics : Rajnath Singh Defence ministry India Maldives ties India Maldives

First Published: May 02 2023 | 9:54 PM IST

Latest News

View More

EPFO extends deadline to apply for the higher pension to June 26

EPFO
2 min read
Premium

How grounded planes gradually pulverised Go First's flight network

Go First
2 min read

Tata Steel Q4 net profit down 82.5% to Rs 1,704.86 crore, beats estimates

Tata Steel
3 min read

India's services exports rise record 27% in FY23, shows RBI data

Service sector
3 min read

Go First decides to cancel flights for three days starting Wednesday

Go First
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Here's a look at Sharad Pawar's eventful journey in Indian politics

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.
3 min read

Guj HC declines interim relief to Rahul, says final order post-summer break

Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Yatra
3 min read

Pawar steps down as NCP chief, forms panel to decide on future action

Sharad Pawar
3 min read

LIVE: Gujarat HC refuses to grant interim relief to RaGa in defamation case

Rahul Gandhi, congress
2 min read

Kohli vs Gambhir: Old baggages lead to another round of 'juvenile' bust-up

Virat Kohli
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon