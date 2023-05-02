The court said, "We are only fixing timelines so that whichever court takes up the matter will not have to waste time on these procedural issues. I am retiring during the vacation on June 16. My last working day will be May 19. My sister (Justice Nagarathna) will be going attending a conference in Singapore till May 25. If all of you agree, we can sit during the vacation and finish hearing the case," Justice Joseph said.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard some important cases which included hearing a batch of pleas challenging the remission granted to the 11 convicts last year in the case of the gangrape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of her family members during the 2002 post-Godhra riots. The case has been deferred for hearing on May 9.