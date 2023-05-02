close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

SC to hear plea challenging remission of convicts in Bilkis case on May 9

From deferring to hearing a plea in connection with the remission of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case to The Kerala Story controversy, here's a look at important cases heard in SC today

BS Web Team New Delhi
Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

4 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 8:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard some important cases which included hearing a batch of pleas challenging the remission granted to the 11 convicts last year in the case of the gangrape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of her family members during the 2002 post-Godhra riots. The case has been deferred for hearing on May 9. 
The court said, "We are only fixing timelines so that whichever court takes up the matter will not have to waste time on these procedural issues. I am retiring during the vacation on June 16. My last working day will be May 19. My sister (Justice Nagarathna) will be going attending a conference in Singapore till May 25. If all of you agree, we can sit during the vacation and finish hearing the case," Justice Joseph said.

In another hearing, the apex court was apprised by the Centre that it was considering setting up a committee of experts to examine the prevalent mode of execution of death row convicts by hanging in the country.
Apart from these cases, here is a list of some of the other cases heard by the apex court today:

  • The top court dismissed the pleas by the Delhi Police against the bail granted in June 2021 to three student activists in a case related to the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots, saying they are out on bail for almost two years and it sees no purpose in keeping the matter alive.
  • It refused to entertain a plea seeking a stay on the release of the movie “The Kerala Story”. The plea sought a stay on the grounds that it's a "worst kind of hate speech” and an “audio-visual propaganda”
  • The court said it will hear on May 8 a plea of the Delhi government challenging the power of the Lieutenant Governor to nominate 10 members to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and sought the quashing of their nomination.
  • The apex court asked former apex court judge Justice L Nageswara Rao to prepare a report by July 31 on finalisation of the constitution of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) after taking note of objections to the draft document by various stakeholders.
  • It said that its order staying the Uttarakhand High Court's directions for the removal of encroachments from 29 acres of land claimed by the railways in Haldwani will continue during the pendency of petitions in the matter before it.
  • Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind moved the top court seeking a direction to the Centre and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to not allow the screening and release of the movie "The Kerala Story" at theatres and on OTT platforms.

Here is a list of some of the crucial cases heard by the Delhi High Court:
  • The High Court directed the reissuing of a minor's passport after deleting from the travel document the name of his father who "completely deserted" him. 
  • The court said it cannot direct the government to pass or finalise the Delhi School Education (Amendment) Bill, 2015 which proposes to ban screening procedure in nursery admissions in schools
  • Delhi High Court said the Enforcement Directorate will be "bound" by its stand that there would be no coercive action at this stage against D K Shivakumar as it deferred hearing on the Karnataka Congress chief's petition against a money laundering probe by the agency. 
  • The HC dismissed a plea by Vishal Yadav seeking parole to pursue the filing of an appeal in the Supreme Court challenging his conviction and life sentence in the killing of business executive Nitish Katara in 2002. 
  • The court refused to interfere with the demolition of jhuggis near Pragati Maidan here and granted a month's time to its occupants to vacate the premises. 
  • The high court asked the police to file a chart detailing the role assigned to Shahrukh Pathan, who had allegedly pointed a gun at a policeman, and other accused in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots case.

Also Read

Ayurveda practitioners not entitled to same pay as MBBS doctors, says SC

Supreme Court upholds 10 per cent reservation for EWS in 3:2 verdict

AIIMS Delhi mandates face masks to staffers amid surge in Covid cases

Three questions on EWS quota: Here's what the Supreme Court judges said

SC directs states, UTs to register cases against those making hate speech

'Neighbourhood First': Maldives gets two Made in India warships

Sharad Pawar calls it quits as NCP chief, then says will rethink

India's services exports rise record 27% in FY23, shows RBI data

Vivad Se Vishwas scheme aimed to provide relief to MSMEs comes into force

Speak 70% about yourself, but 30% about Karnataka also: Rahul Gandhi to PM


Topics : Delhi Riots 2020 Supreme Court Bilkis Bano case Bilkis Bano gang-rape case Delhi High Court BS Web Reports Delhi Police Enforcement Directorate Delhi government

First Published: May 02 2023 | 9:59 PM IST

Latest News

View More

EPFO extends deadline to apply for the higher pension to June 26

EPFO
2 min read
Premium

How grounded planes gradually pulverised Go First's flight network

Go First
2 min read

Tata Steel Q4 net profit down 82.5% to Rs 1,704.86 crore, beats estimates

Tata Steel
3 min read

India's services exports rise record 27% in FY23, shows RBI data

Service sector
3 min read

Go First decides to cancel flights for three days starting Wednesday

Go First
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Here's a look at Sharad Pawar's eventful journey in Indian politics

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference.
3 min read

Guj HC declines interim relief to Rahul, says final order post-summer break

Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Yatra
3 min read

Pawar steps down as NCP chief, forms panel to decide on future action

Sharad Pawar
3 min read

LIVE: Gujarat HC refuses to grant interim relief to RaGa in defamation case

Rahul Gandhi, congress
2 min read

Kohli vs Gambhir: Old baggages lead to another round of 'juvenile' bust-up

Virat Kohli
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon