Naval Vessel Tarini on return passage to India after expedition

The Indian Navy said on Saturday, that the expedition commences at Goa on November 17, 2022, and is scheduled to complete at the same venue on May 24 later this month

Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 7:15 PM IST
After a six-month-long transoceanic intercontinental expedition, the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Tarini is on her return passage to India.

The Indian Navy said on Saturday, that the expedition commences at Goa on November 17, 2022, and is scheduled to complete at the same venue on May 24 later this month.

Taking to Twitter, Indian Navy said, "The countdown begins! #INSVTarini Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Tarini is on her return passage to #India after a 6 month long transoceanic intercontinental expedition that commenced at Goa on 17 Nov 22 & is scheduled to complete at the same venue on 24 May 23".

The Indian Navy said that during the expedition, Tarini sailed to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil via Cape Town, South Africa, participating in Cape to Rio Race 2023, and will complete an arduous 17000 nm passage as she touches the Indian shores again.

During the expedition, the vessel braved storms, rough seas, strong winds and heavy weather that battered her hull but could not dent the spirit, grit and determination of her crew of six officers, including two women officers, the Indian Navy further stated.

First Published: May 06 2023 | 8:00 PM IST

