close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

VHP issues legal notice to Cong for defaming Bajrang Dal, demands Rs 100 cr

The notice was issued by the Chandigarh unit of the VHP and its youth wing Bajrang Dal on May 4, demanding the compensation within 14 days

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Mallikarjun Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge

3 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 7:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Vishva Hindu Parishad has issued a legal notice to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, accusing him of making defamatory remarks against the Bajrang Dal in his party's Karnataka poll manifesto and demanding a compensation of Rs 100 crore.

The notice was issued by the Chandigarh unit of the VHP and its youth wing Bajrang Dal on May 4, demanding the compensation within 14 days.

There was no immediate response from Congress on the queries sent to the party in this regard.

In its poll manifesto for May 10 assembly polls in Karnataka, the Congress said it is committed to take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations such as the Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India (PFI) "spreading hatred" among communities on grounds of caste and religion.

The action will include a "ban" against such organisations, the party promised.

"That in the manifesto at Page 10, you made defamatory statements against the Bajrang Dal, associate body of the Vishva Hindu Parishad by declaring to ban the organisation and comparing it to outlawed terrorist organisations like the Popular Front of India and similar terrorist organisations like Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) which are outlawed under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act by the Government of India," VHP's lawyer and co-head of its legal cell Sahil Bansal charged in the legal notice.

Also Read

Karnataka elections: What is Bajrang Dal, the outfit Congress plans to ban?

Cong's Bajrang Dal ban promise a windfall for BJP as it battles incumbency

Cong making mockery of Hindu faith by asking to ban Bajrang Dal: Adityanath

Congress promises to take action on Bajrang Dal, PFI for hate speech

PM Modi slams Congress after party vows to ban Bajrang Dal in manifesto

Railway electrification: 37,011 route kilometres electrified in 9 years

Prepare plan for monument restoration at Mehruali archeological park: L-G

AIFF's Shaji Prabhakaran elected as AFC's executive committee member

Bihar BJP leader moves court over 'derogatory' language against godman

Drones, Army choppers pressed into service in ethnic violence-hit Manipur

"The PFI and SIMI are terrorist organisations associated with Al Qaeda and ISIS and other global terrorist organisations proscribed by the United Nations General Assembly and by more than 100 nations as well as proscribed under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act," he added.

Bansal claimed the Bajrang Dal "believes in universalism, tolerance, dharmic unity, national integrity and service towards Bharat Mata and in doing so seeks inspiration from the reverential example of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman who are the ideal embodiment of Dharma and Service".

The Bajrang Dal is "totally devoted to the service of dharma and in doing so devoted to the service of mankind", the VHP's counsel said, adding, "Unto that end the credentials of the Bajrang Dal are unassailable and unimpeachable."

"That the defamatory statement which you made in the election manifesto and it's subsequent release in general public is having a tendency to injure the reputation of my client, lower them in the estimation of others and bring them in obliquity contempt and ridicule," he charged Kharge in the legal notice.

"My client demands special damages on account of injury inflicted to their reputation, honour due to the statement/averments, which you have made in the election manifesto," he said.

The VHP counsel "advised" Kharge to pay a total of Rs 100 crore to the VHP and Bajrang Dal within 14 days after the issuance of the legal notice.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : VHP Vishva Hindu Parishad Bajrang Dal Congress

First Published: May 06 2023 | 8:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

VHP issues legal notice to Cong for defaming Bajrang Dal, demands Rs 100 cr

Mallikarjun Kharge
3 min read

Railway electrification: 37,011 route kilometres electrified in 9 years

Railways electrification
2 min read

I-T raids unearth Rs 15.3 cr cash, 10.14 kg gold in poll-bound Karnataka

income tax
1 min read

Prepare plan for monument restoration at Mehruali archeological park: L-G

New Delhi: Vinai Kumar Saxena during the oath-taking ceremony as 22nd Lt Governor of Delhi, at Raj Niwas in New Delhi, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo
2 min read

Amit Shah holds roadshow in Karnataka, launches attack on Congress

Photo: PTI
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Five-day work for bank employees soon, FinMin to issue notification: Report

bank
2 min read
Premium

Railways orders closure of last printing presses in digital push

Railways
4 min read

CBIC to conduct two-month-long special drive to curb ITC fraud menace

cbic
2 min read

UP govt onboards IIM-Lucknow for start-up boost among rural youth

startups
2 min read

With Punjab's debt at Rs 3.12 trn, CM's OPS promise faces uphill challenge

With Punjab's debt at Rs 3.12 trn, CM's OPS promise faces uphill challenge
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon