close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Railway electrification: 37,011 route kilometres electrified in 9 years

He further said that NF Railway is also progressing at full throttle for achieving the Indian Railways target of becoming a Net Zero Carbon Emitter by 2030

ANI General News
Railways electrification

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 7:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Over the past nine years, the pace of electrification in India has accelerated significantly, and railway electrification offers a sustainable and efficient mode of transportation that is free from environmental pollution and dependency on fossil fuels.

Between India's independence and 2014, only 21,413 route kilometres (RKM) of railway tracks were electrified.

However, during the past nine years, the pace of electrification in India has accelerated significantly, with a record-breaking 37,011 route kilometres (RKM) of tracks being electrified in the last nine years alone.

"This is an increase of 73pc in the last nine years. A total of 58,424 RKMs have been electrified, which accounts for 90pc of Indian railways. It is a remarkable feat that out of the total route kilometres electrified, nearly 50pc was completed in the last five years alone," said Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Frontier (NF) Railway.

CPRO Sabyasachi further also mentioned that Indian Railways has achieved 100 per cent railway electrification in 14 states/UTs and has set a target to become the world's largest green railway by 2030.

"Indian Railways has set a target to become the world's largest green railway with zero carbon emissions by 2030. It has already achieved full 100% railway electrification in 14 states/UTs, making significant strides towards achieving this ambitious goal," he said.

Also Read

37,011 route kilometres of tracks electrified in last 9 years: Railways

Trial on newly-electrified rail route in Maharashtra to begin on Dec 30

Another 90-km stretch doubled, electrified in South Central Railway zone

Railway network in 14 states 100% electrified in FY23, Northeast lags

Central Railway achieves 100% electrification of entire Broad Gauge Network

AIFF's Shaji Prabhakaran elected as AFC's executive committee member

Bihar BJP leader moves court over 'derogatory' language against godman

Drones, Army choppers pressed into service in ethnic violence-hit Manipur

Rahul's visit raises security concerns, will ensure not happen again: DU

Cyclonic circulation formed over Southeast Bay of Bengal, says IMD

He further said that NF Railway is also progressing at full throttle for achieving the Indian Railways target of becoming a Net Zero Carbon Emitter by 2030.

"Under the jurisdiction of NF Railway 1661.83 RKM of railway tracks were electrified from 2014 to 2023. The balance portion is targeted to be electrified by this year. Electrification will significantly improve the mobility of trains in Northeast India," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Electrification Indian Railways Railways

First Published: May 06 2023 | 7:42 PM IST

Latest News

View More

VHP issues legal notice to Cong for defaming Bajrang Dal, demands Rs 100 cr

Mallikarjun Kharge
3 min read

Railway electrification: 37,011 route kilometres electrified in 9 years

Railways electrification
2 min read

I-T raids unearth Rs 15.3 cr cash, 10.14 kg gold in poll-bound Karnataka

income tax
1 min read

Prepare plan for monument restoration at Mehruali archeological park: L-G

New Delhi: Vinai Kumar Saxena during the oath-taking ceremony as 22nd Lt Governor of Delhi, at Raj Niwas in New Delhi, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (PTI Photo
2 min read

Amit Shah holds roadshow in Karnataka, launches attack on Congress

Photo: PTI
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Five-day work for bank employees soon, FinMin to issue notification: Report

bank
2 min read
Premium

Railways orders closure of last printing presses in digital push

Railways
4 min read

CBIC to conduct two-month-long special drive to curb ITC fraud menace

cbic
2 min read

UP govt onboards IIM-Lucknow for start-up boost among rural youth

startups
2 min read

With Punjab's debt at Rs 3.12 trn, CM's OPS promise faces uphill challenge

With Punjab's debt at Rs 3.12 trn, CM's OPS promise faces uphill challenge
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon