Navratri 2023, 9th Day: Maa Siddhidatri Puja, Havan, Aarti and Kanya Poojan

On the ninth day of Navratri 2023, devotees worship goddess Siddhidatri, who is known to be the giver of perfection to devotees. Here is everything you need to know about this auspicious day

Durga Puja festival

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 12:11 PM IST
Today is the ninth day of Navratri 2023, and it’s the day when devotees worship Maa Siddhidatri, the ninth form of the Goddess Maa Durga. Maa Siddhidatri is known to be the giver of perfection who blesses her devotees with wisdom and spiritual knowledge.

The word Siddhi means supernatural power, and Dhatri means awarder. Maa Siddhidatri is known to fulfil all the divine aspirations of her devotees. It is believed that Maa Siddhidatri's story begins from the time when our universe was nothing more than a deep void. At that time, the universe was completely dark, and there was no sign of life, then goddess Kushmanda created the universe with the radiance of her smile. 

After worshipping Goddess Siddhidatri on Durga Navmi, Kanya Puja and Navratri Havan are performed. The day will start on October 23 and will continue till 12.49 p.m. on Tuesday, October 24.

Maa Siddhidatri Puja Vidhi

Take a bath in the morning and wear comfortable clothes. After this, worship Maa Siddhidatri. Create a Statue of Mata Rani, clothes with a flower necklace, vermillion tilak clothes, light a ghee lamp and pay attention to Mata Rani. Then, offer halwa chana bhog with a pair of cloves at home while performing the aarti of Maa Siddhidatri.

Kanya Puja Vidhi

After doing Goddess Siddhidatri worship, make arrangements for Kanya Puja at your home, where you have to invite nine girls in your home between 2 to 10 years old and also a small boy as well. Make proper sitting arrangements for all the girls and boys, wash their feet and worship them with flowers, Akshat, Sandalwood, sweets, etc. After feeding them, touch their feet and seek their blessings. Send them off with gifts and Dakshina.

Kanya Pujan Subh Muhrat

The Subh Muhrat for Kanya Puja Navmi will start from 06:27 pm to 07:30 am on October 22, and then the Subh Muhrat is from 09:16 am to 10:41 am on October 23. However, worth noting is that there is a Rahukaal between 7:30 am to 9 am on Monday, and this period is considered inauspicious to worship girls. The other Kanya Puja Muhurat of Navami Tithi are from 01:30 pm to 02:55 pm, from 02:55 pm to 04:19 pm and from 04:19 pm to 05:44 pm. During this period, perform Puja and Navratri Havan.

Topics : Durga Puja navratri festivals India

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 12:11 PM IST

