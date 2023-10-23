close
Sensex (-0.37%)
65155.85 -241.77
Nifty (-0.33%)
19477.60 -65.05
Nifty Midcap (-1.38%)
39328.55 -550.20
Nifty Smallcap (-1.60%)
5882.45 -95.60
Nifty Bank (-0.13%)
43665.70 -57.35
Heatmap

Wagh Bakri exec Parag Desai passes away after attack by street dogs

Desai suffered injuries from the attack outside his residence, He was 49 years old

Parag Desai (Photo: Instagram/@waghbakritea.official)

Parag Desai (Photo: Instagram/@waghbakritea.official)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 11:55 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Businessman Parag Desai of the Wagh Bakri Tea Group, passed away on Sunday at the age of 49. Desai passed days after he was attacked by stray dogs outside his residence, according to a report by the Ahmedabad Mirror. The incident occurred on October 15 when Desai tried to fend off the street dogs, resulting in severe injuries.

After the attack, a security guard at his residence promptly informed his family, leading to Desai being rushed to Shelby Hospital. Following a day of observation, he was transferred to Zydus Hospital for a surgical procedure. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to a brain haemorrhage during treatment.

Parag Desai served as the executive director of Wagh Bakri Group, a renowned tea company established by Narandas Desai in 1892. Desai, a fourth-generation member of the Desai family managing the business, was the son of Rasesh Desai, the managing director of Wagh Bakri Tea Group. He is survived by his wife Vidisha and daughter Parisha.

Shaktisinh Gohil, Gujarat Congress chief and Rajya Sabha member, shared his condolences on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "Very sad news coming in. Parag Desai, Director and owner of Wagh Bakri Tea passed away. He had a brain haemorrhage following a fall. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to the entire Wagh Bakri family across India."

According to the Indian Express, Desai joined the family business in the 1990s alongside his cousin Paras. He held an MBA from Long Island University, USA, and served as one of the two executive directors on the board of Wagh Bakri Tea Group. Desai oversaw the company's sales, marketing, and exports, and was renowned as an expert tea taster and evaluator. His untimely demise is a significant loss to the business community.
 

Also Read

As 'Wagh Nakh' is set to return to India, here's a look at its history

Parag Agrawal: Not the fire-breathing dragon Twitter needed, said Elon Musk

10 heart attacks within 24 hrs at Garba events in Gujarat; youngest was 17

Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain shut today on account of Bakri Eid

Parag Milk Foods appoints Rahul Kumar Srivastava as chief operating officer

Govt likely to set aside Rs 30,000 crore for PM Fasal Bima Yojna expansion

10 heart attacks within 24 hrs at Garba events in Gujarat; youngest was 17

Second phase of GRAP implemented in Delhi to reduce pollution: Gopal Rai

MP elections Live: Digvijaya requests ECI to handover VVPAT slips to voters

India will be grateful to Shekhawat for his exemplary leadership: PM Modi

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Wagh Bakri BS Web Reports Stray dogs

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Pollution Disney Hotstar viewership IND vs NZSuryakumar YadavPVR Inox Q2 resultHUL Q2 resultsSamsung Neo QLED 4K Review

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon