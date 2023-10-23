Wagh Bakri exec Parag Desai passes away after attack by street dogs

Businessman Parag Desai of the Wagh Bakri Tea Group, passed away on Sunday at the age of 49. Desai passed days after he was attacked by stray dogs outside his residence, according to a report by the Ahmedabad Mirror. The incident occurred on October 15 when Desai tried to fend off the street dogs, resulting in severe injuries.

After the attack, a security guard at his residence promptly informed his family, leading to Desai being rushed to Shelby Hospital. Following a day of observation, he was transferred to Zydus Hospital for a surgical procedure. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to a brain haemorrhage during treatment.

Parag Desai served as the executive director of Wagh Bakri Group, a renowned tea company established by Narandas Desai in 1892. Desai, a fourth-generation member of the Desai family managing the business, was the son of Rasesh Desai, the managing director of Wagh Bakri Tea Group. He is survived by his wife Vidisha and daughter Parisha.

Shaktisinh Gohil, Gujarat Congress chief and Rajya Sabha member, shared his condolences on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, "Very sad news coming in. Parag Desai, Director and owner of Wagh Bakri Tea passed away. He had a brain haemorrhage following a fall. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to the entire Wagh Bakri family across India."

According to the Indian Express, Desai joined the family business in the 1990s alongside his cousin Paras. He held an MBA from Long Island University, USA, and served as one of the two executive directors on the board of Wagh Bakri Tea Group. Desai oversaw the company's sales, marketing, and exports, and was renowned as an expert tea taster and evaluator. His untimely demise is a significant loss to the business community.

