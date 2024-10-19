Business Standard
Naxal IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur leaves 2 ITBP jawans injured

Naxal IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur leaves 2 ITBP jawans injured

According to IG Bastar P Sundarraj, the Naxals attacked the patrolling team and carried out an IED blast, two army jawans were injured during the blast incident

Security personnel: Representative Image | (Photo: PTI)

ANI Narayanpur
Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Two Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) troopers were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Saturday, a police official said.

The incident occurred near Mohandi village in Abujhmad when security personnel were returning after an anti-Naxal operation, the official said. "The injured personnel are being evacuated from the forest. Further details are awaited," the official said.

This IED blast was carried out on Naxal patrol search operation in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

According to IG Bastar P Sundarraj, the Naxals attacked the patrolling team and carried out an IED blast. Meanwhile, two army jawan injured during the blast incident.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Chhattisgarh's Dantewada police said that at least 38 cadres of naxals were gunned down in an encounter that recently took place at the forest of Abujhmad close to Dantewada-Narayanpur border.

As per the statement issued by Dantewada police, 38 naxals were killed in an encounter with security personnel inside the forest of village Nendur and Thulthuli near the Dantewada-Narayanpur border.

The eliminated naxals were collectively carrying a cash reward of Rs 2.62 crore. Of 38 naxals killed in the encounter, police have recovered the bodies of 31 cadres. said the statement, adding that the bodies of 29 cadres have been handed over to their relatives. All the 38 naxals killed in the encounter have been identified, the statement said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

