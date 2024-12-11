Business Standard
Home / India News / Naxalite killed in encounter, 2 DRGs injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

Naxalite killed in encounter, 2 DRGs injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

Two security personnel also sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by Naxalites during the same operation

Naxal, naxalite, weapon, pistol, crime

Operation was launched based on inputs about the presence of Maoists' divisional committee member Dinesh Modiam | Representative Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Bijapur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday, police said.

Two security personnel also sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by Naxalites during the same operation, they said. The gunfight took place in a forest of Munga village under Gangloor police station area when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a police official here said.  The operation was launched based on inputs about the presence of Maoists' divisional committee member Dinesh Modiam, company no. 2 commander Vella and other leaders along with 30-40 cadres in Munga area, he said. The exchange of fire broke out when the patrolling team was cordoning off the area, he said.  After the gunfight stopped, the body of a Naxalite, one 9 mm pistol, one IED, six remote switches used to trigger IEDs and other Maoist-related material were recovered from the spot, he said. "During the operation, the Naxalites triggered a blast causing minor injuries to two DRG personnel," he said. The injured security personnel have been shifted to a local hospital, he said, adding that the search operation was still underway in the area.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

soldier, Army, Doda

Naxal IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur leaves 2 ITBP jawans injured

Naxal, naxalite, weapon, pistol, crime

Naxalite killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

Amit Shah's ultimatum to naxals: 'Surrender or face all-out operation soon'

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex muted at 81,500; Nifty holds 24,600; Banks drag, FMCG, Auto gain

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP

Ruling NDA MPs term notice against VP Dhankhar politically motivated

Topics : Naxals attack Naxal naxalites Naxal encounter Chhattisgarh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session LIVESai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon