Parliament LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned after tussle over no-trust motion against Dhankhar
Parliament winter session news updates: Catch all the latest news developments related to the proceedings in the Parliament here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Congress Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi has urged Speaker Om Birla to examine the party's complaint against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's "defamatory remarks" against Rahul Gandhi and remove them from the record. Gogol said after the Speaker's decision, the Congress party is keen to participate in the legislative business listed for the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. Posting the letter on X, Congress General Secretary (In-charge, Communications) Jairam Ramesh said Gogoi has written to the Speaker reiterating the Congress' commitment to ensure Parliament functions smoothly.Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday targeted the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), asking whether the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party will have the courage to support the opposition's motion seeking the removal of the Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. "Will Jagan party have the courage to support the opposition's motion on the Rajya Sabha Chairman issue, or will he stay loyal to Modi and Shah while making empty statements?" Manickam Tagore said in a post on X.
He was reacting to a YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy's post on X where he supported the proposals of several leaders of the parties in the INDIA bloc for West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to take over the leadership of the Opposition bloc.
"Hon'ble West Bengal Chief Minister Didi Mamta Ji is an ideal candidate to lead the INDIA alliance as she has the required political and electoral experience to head an alliance. Didi is also the CM of a large state with 42 Lok Sabha seats and has proven herself time and again," Vijayasai Reddy said in the post.
11:55 AM
Oppn, treasury benches trade charges over impeachment motion against RS chairman
"Opposition does not believe in democracy. It does not obey the Chair," Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said. "You level baseless allegations (against the chair). You have no right to be a member of Rajya Sabha if you cannot honour and obey the Chair."
11:41 AM
Modi govt believes in democratising technology, says IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Lok Sabha
Responding to a supplementary in the Lok Sabha, Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also said that fake narratives is a major challenge faced by societies across the world today. He said the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in "democratising technology" which was not the case during the Congress rule.
11:39 AM
Parliament LIVE update: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon
11:29 AM
Govt should come to the floor of the House, discuss plight of minorities in Bangladesh: TMC leader
"The govt should come to the floor of the House. Let us debate it wholeheartedly. We have assured the govt that we stand by it on international issues. After the visit of the Foreign Secretary to Bangladesh it is expected that the situation will improve," TMC MP Sudeep Bandopadhyay stated.
11:22 AM
Congress MPs present rose flower, Tricolor to NDA MPs
Opposition stages a protest outside the Parliament against the government. Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi is also present.
10:58 AM
Cong MP files adjournment motion to discuss tourism infra of Tamil Nadu
Congress Lok Sabha MP Vijay Vasanth on Wednesday gave a notice to move an adjournment motion to discuss the urgent need for improving tourism infrastructure in Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu.
Topics : Parliament Lok Sabha Rajya Sabha BJP Congress
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 11:11 AM IST