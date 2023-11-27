Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

Naxalites torch 14 vehicles, construction machines in Chhattisgarh

No person was reported to be injured in the incident, which took place at around 1.30 am at Bangali camp under Bhansi police station limits, a senior police official said

Naxal attack

Representative image

Press Trust of India Dantewada
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 11:20 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Suspected Naxalites set afire at least 14 vehicles and machines engaged in construction works in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Monday, police said.
No person was reported to be injured in the incident, which took place at around 1.30 am at Bangali camp under Bhansi police station limits, a senior police official said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
As per eyewitnesses, 40 to 50 unidentified people, clad as civilians and a few of them armed, reached the spot and set ablaze 14 vehicles and machines, including trucks, poclain and earth moving machines, parked there, he said.
While 13 vehicles and machines, belonging to a private construction firm, were engaged in road construction between Dantewada and Bacheli, a water tanker was engaged in railway works, he said.
Soon after being alerted, a police team led by Bhansi station house officer went to the spot, he said.
"Prima facie it seems to be the handiwork of Naxalites and search operation is underway in the area to trace the culprits," the official said.
Naxalites have frequently tried to disrupt road construction works in the Bastar division, which consists of seven districts in Dantewada, by launching attacks on security forces and damaging roads, vehicles and machines used in the work.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

68 students from Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Dantewada crack NEET, JEE

65% fall in incidents of terrorism, LWE, insurgency in Northeast: Amit Shah

65% fall in incidents of terrorism, LWE, insurgency in Northeast: Amit Shah

Chhattisgarh elections: Amit Shah holds meeting with core group leaders

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

Indian envoy Sandhu heckled by pro-Khalistani elements in New York Gurdwara

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse update: Vertical drilling underway, 86 mts left

Election department training officials for counting of votes in Mizoram

Nitish-led JDU to witness major split after January 15, says Chirag Paswan

Tunnel collapse: Remaining parts of auger machine stuck in rubble removed

Topics : naxalites Dantewada Chhattisgarh Naxal Attack

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks Market HolidayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon