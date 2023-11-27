Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

Election department training officials for counting of votes in Mizoram

Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas said that a full dress rehearsal for counting will be held through the Encore portal on Thursday

Mizoram Assembly elections

Mizoram Assembly elections

Press Trust of India Aizawl
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 10:34 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Mizoram Election department is giving training to officials on counting of votes for the state assembly election, a senior officer said.
Mizoram Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Madhup Vyas said that a full dress rehearsal for counting will be held through the Encore portal on Thursday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Additional CEO H Lianzela said more than 4,000 counting personnel will be involved in the counting to be held on December 3.
Counting will be held in 13 counting centres across the state and there will be 40 counting halls in 13 counting centres, he said.
"There are 399 EVM tables and 56 postal ballot tables and over 4,000 personnel for counting of votes," he said.
Director General of Police (DGP) Anil Shukla said that "full proof security arrangements have been made for counting of votes."

He had said Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), IRBn and Mizoram armed police have been deployed to maintain law and order.
All the EVMs are securely placed in the strong rooms in all the district headquarters, according to officials.
Meanwhile, a five-member delegation of Mizoram NGO Coordination Committee (NGOCC) will meet officials of the Election Commission in Delhi on Tuesday to appeal the to poll panel to re-schedule the counting date.
Political parties, civil societies, churches and other organisations have repeatedly appealed to the Election Commission to change the counting date because it fell on Sunday, which is a sacred day for Christians in the Christian majority state.
Polling for the 40-member Mizoram assembly was held peacefully on November 7 and more than 80 per cent voter turnout had been recorded.
A total of 174 candidates, including 18 female candidates, were in the fray.
Ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), main opposition party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Congress had contested 40 seats each, while BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tried their luck in 23 and 4 seats respectively.
In the last assembly polls held in November 2018, MNF bagged 26 seats, ZPM won 8 seats, Congress 5 and BJP 1.

Also Read

Mizoram polls: Former minister and Congress leader K S Thanga joins ZPM

Mizoram polls 2023: Ex-IPS officer Lalduhoma leads the charge against MNF

MNF does not subscribe to NDA government's policies: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

MNF, ZPM acting as 'unofficial agents' of BJP: Congress chief Kharge

Chakma district council's chief executive,16 others set to join ZPM

Rahul Gandhi's panauti jibe at PM Modi below the belt, says Amit Shah

BJP accuses Rahul of poll code violation with his X post, seeks EC's action

Rajasthan polls to start at 7 am, over 300,000 vote via postal ballot

Steady progress over the years but election fight still tough for women

Steady progress over the years but election fight still tough for women

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mizoram Assembly elections Mizoram state assembly election Mizoram Election Comission Election news

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks Market HolidayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon