Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

NCDRC to hear consumer cases on hybrid mode from Apr 15 on pilot basis

The VC/hybrid hearing links for all the benches will be provided on NCDRC cause list for the convenience of the counsel and parties

e-commerce

In hybrid mode of hearing, the commission said the counsel/parties are required to maintain all courtesies and protocols applicable to a physical court while appearing through VC before the national commission

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has decided to hear the consumer dispute cases on a hybrid mode on a pilot basis from April 15 onwards.
In its latest practice direction issued on April 10, the NCDRC said that the national commission will conduct the hybrid mode hearings (physical/video conferencing) of the cases from its premise.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The consumer affairs ministry in a post on X said that it is a significant step towards easing consumers' experience in seeking resolution of their consumer cases.
The VC/hybrid hearing links for all the benches will be provided on NCDRC cause list for the convenience of the counsel and parties.
"Hence, there is no need to send a VC link to the counsel/parties by the national commission," the commission said.
It added that the counsel and parties should have a minimum internet connection of 2 Mbps.
The counsel representing the case and parties appearing in person can join the VC/hybrid hearing of the concerned bench at the item number of their case by seeing the online display board.
In hybrid mode of hearing, the commission said the counsel/parties are required to maintain all courtesies and protocols applicable to a physical court while appearing through VC before the national commission.
"If any interruptions or security concerns arise, the VC hearing facility will be reviewed and appropriate measures will be taken accordingly," the NCDRC said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NCDRC consumer rights Consumer protection act Consumer forums consumer complaints

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2024 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveEid Wishes 2024Tesla | RelianceArvind KejriwalOla Cabs Shuts DownIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon