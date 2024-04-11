Rajasthan government preps drinking water action plan for summers

With summers round the corner, the Rajasthan government has drawn out a contingency plan for drinking water supply across the state.

Rajasthan, which is one of the driest regions in the country, has always faced water scarcity. Annual rainfall ranges from 100 mm to 800 mm on average, and groundwater is unavailable in many parts of the state, even for drinking.

The Secretary of Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Samit Sharma has reportedly directed officials to complete all works approved under the summer contingency should be completed by April. “We are ensuring that the common people can benefit from these initiatives during the summer season and ensure that nobody in the state faces drinking water problems,” said Sharma.

To prevent water shortages during summer months, approved works will be supervised by officials on the ground. Sharma also said that necessary action would be taken against those who have disrupted the water supply with illegal connections.

“Supply of drinking water through tankers would also be taken up in a big way,” Sharma said. He noted that the tankers carrying potable water would be equipped with GPS for monitoring. Additionally, local bodies of the government would prioritise the digging of tube wells before the extreme summer sets in.

“I have also directed that tube well digging works which have been delayed due to power connection issues should start in coordination with the electricity department and district administration,” said Sharma.