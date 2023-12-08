AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

Google has started to roll out Video Boost feature on the Pixel 8 Pro smartphone. In an update for Google Camera Help Centre, the company says the feature might not be available immediately to all Pixel 8 Pro users but will roll out gradually.



The feature adjusts colours, lighting, stabilisation and graininess on a recorded video. The feature uploads the video to the Cloud, where Google's computational photography models enhance it. The Video Boost feature also enables Night Sight video on Pixel 8 Pro, which uses AI to apply noise reduction to videos recorded at night or in low-light conditions.

How to enable Video Boost

Open the Google Camera app on your Pixel 8 Pro and switch to Video mode.

Tap on Video Settings or simply swipe up to open the Settings menu.



Enable Video Boost from the Settings menu.

To confirm that Video Boost is turned on, you will see a new camcorder icon in the upper left corner of the viewfinder.

Record a video with a maximum length of 10 minutes.

Google said the feature has a default setting with 4K resolution, SDR and frame rates set at 30fps. However, users can change these settings from the Video Settings menu.

After a video has been recorded, the user can watch, edit or share the initial video in Google Photos, which will be in 1080p resolution at 30fps and in SDR.

If the user has backup turned on, the video will automatically be backed up and boosted on the cloud. There is also an option to manually back up a specific video and have that video boosted.

After the boosted video is ready in Google Photos, a notification will be sent. Google recommends downloading the boosted video for the best playback quality.

Google said that while the temporary video file is being boosted, it doesn't use up Google Photos storage space on the cloud. However, the temporary file can take up available storage space on the smartphone. The temporary file is automatically deleted after the boosted video is ready. The user also gets the option to delete the initial video manually before the boosted video replaces it on the Google Photos app.