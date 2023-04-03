close

NCERT removes chapters on 'Mughal Empire' from Class 12 History book

NCERT has revised its books, including the 12th class History book by removing the chapters on Mughal empire. The change will be applicable for all the schools that follow NCERT across the country

IANS New Delhi
NCERT

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 2:44 PM IST
National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has revised its books, including the 12th class History book by removing the chapters on Mughal empire. The change will be applicable for all the schools that follow NCERT across the country.

From Classs 12, chapters related to 'Kings and Chronicles; the Mughal Courts (C. 16th and 17th centuries)' have been removed from the History book 'Themes of Indian History-Part 2'.

Similarly, NCERT will remove some poems and paragraphs from the Hindi textbooks too.

As per NCERT, all the changes made will be implemented from the current academic session, i.e. 2023-2024.

Along with History and Hindi textbooks, 12th class Civics book has also been revised. Two chapters titled, 'American Hegemony in World Politics' and 'The Cold War Era' have been removed from the book.

Continuing with the changes, two chapters namely, 'Rise of Popular Movements' and 'Era of One Party Dominance' from the Class 12th textbook 'Indian Politics after Independence' have also been removed.

Changes have been made in Class 10th and 11th textbooks as well, such as chapters on 'Democracy and Diversity', 'Popular Struggles and Movements', and 'Challenges of Democracy' have been removed from Class 10th book 'Democratic Politics-2'.

Chapters such as 'Central Islamic Lands', 'Clash of Cultures', and 'Industrial Revolution' have been dropped from Class 11th textbook 'Themes in World History'.

Confirming these changes, senior officials said that the new syllabus and textbooks have been updated from this year and are being implemented in various schools.

--IANS

gcb/fs/uk/

Topics : NCERT | Students

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 1:45 PM IST

