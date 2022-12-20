JUST IN
AFC President praises excellent show of Asian teams at FIFA World Cup
UP govt executes Fire and Emergency Services Act on CM Yogi's instructions
PM Modi to attend 'Veer Baal Diwas' event on Dec 26 at Delhi's India Gate
Pathetic law and order responsible for Saran liquor tragedy: Giriraj Singh
UN chief to convene 'no-nonsense' climate ambition summit in Sept next year
WWF welcomes global deal to reverse nature loss, seeks quick implementation
Job seekers made to count trains in New Delhi, duped of over Rs 2.5 cr
FTX crypto exchange founder agrees to extradition to US, says attorney
Constructive dialogue between India-Pak for betterment of their people: US
Assam cabinet approves township on land of Hindustan Paper Corp in Morigaon
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
BJP meeting likely next month in Delhi to endorse extension of Nadda's term
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

NCERT to bring balanced perspective of all genders in new curriculum: Panel

The NCERT will work towards bringing a balanced perspective of all genders in the new National Curriculum Framework (NCF) and in its textbooks, according to a parliamentary committee

Topics
NCERT | NCERT curriculum | School textbooks

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

NCERT to bring balanced perspective of all genders in new curriculum: Panel

The NCERT will work towards bringing a balanced perspective of all genders in the new National Curriculum Framework (NCF) and in its textbooks, according to a parliamentary committee.

The panel had earlier recommended that to address the under-representation of women and girls in school textbooks or them being depicted only in traditional roles, a thorough analysis from the view point of gender bias and stereotypes should be undertaken by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

It had also said efforts should be made to make content portrayal and visual depiction gender inclusive.

On Monday, the report of the Reforms in Content and Design of School Text Books Committee on the action taken by the government on its recommendations and observations was tabled in Parliament.

"The committee has been informed that the NCERT has taken note of all the issues raised by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports and will contribute adequately to bringing in a balanced perspective of all the gender in the NCF, syllabus and all the textbooks which will be developed as a follow-up of NCFs. The process of development of NCFs has already been initiated by the NCERT," it said.

Earleir, the panel had also recommended that textbooks should have greater portrayal of women in new and emerging professions as role models with a focus on their contributions and pathway of achieving the same.

This will help in instilling self-esteem and self-confidence among all, particularly girls, it had said.

"While examining the textbooks, other issues like environment sensitivity, human values, issues of children with special needs etc. can also be looked up for adequate inclusion in the School textbooks," the panel had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on NCERT

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 10:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU