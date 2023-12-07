Sensex (-0.14%)
69556.83 -96.90
Nifty (-0.11%)
20914.00 -23.70
Nifty Midcap (0.56%)
44479.00 + 246.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.44%)
6772.95 + 29.35
Nifty Bank (0.09%)
46878.80 + 44.25
Heatmap

NCLT directs Grover to establish maintainability of plea against BharatPe

The case will next be heard by the New Delhi bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on January 11

Ashneer Grover, co-founder and MD, BharatPe

Ashneer Grover

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 2:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday directed former BharatPe managing director Ashneer Grover to establish the maintainability of his petition filed against the fintech giant.

The plea, filed by Grover, seeks relief from actions taken by the company against him, his wife and Madhuri Jain, former head of controls at BharatPe.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Grover filed the case in January this year, pleading to declare the actions of the then-board chairman Rajnish Kumar-led BharatPe's management as being "against the interests of the company". Grover also challenged the termination of Madhuri Jain as the head of the company's head of controls and pleaded for the revocation of the same.

To this, the NCLT asked the petitioner to produce existing judgments that show whether preference shares should not be treated as equity shares, while accounting for shareholding of a company. Failing this, the tribunal will dismiss the petition by Grover.

On Wednesday, the NCLT heard arguments on the quantum of stake Grover, who is also the founder of BharatPe, holds in the company. 

Arguing for Grover, Giriraj Subramanium said that compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) issued to other investors of the fintech company did not have equivalence with equity shares. Following this, the tribunal asked the counsel to submit precedents.

Seeking relief under Section 241 and Section 242 of the Companies Act 2013, Subramanium said that relief could be granted to Grovers because the ex-MD held more than 40 per cent of equity shares of the fintech major.

The New Delhi bench of the NCLT will next hear the case on January 11.

Also Read

'Delivering nothing': Ashneer Grover slams ex-SBI chief Rajnish Kumar

BharatPe takes fresh legal action against co-founder Ashneer Grover: Report

Ashneer Grover, wife, stopped from leaving for New York at Delhi airport

BharatPe fraud: EOW finds fake invoices generated by Ashneer Grover family

'I'll be last man standing': Ashneer Grover on charges of fake invoices

Scheme to hire Agniveers will ensure youthful profile of forces: Army chief

US Senators criticise India on allegations of plot to kill separatist Sikh

Situation grim in parts of Chennai, suburbs after Michaung bring downpour

7 test +ve at AIIMS Delhi for pneumonia pathogen, govt denies link to China

Maha govt tables supplementary demands worth Rs 55,520 cr in state assembly

Topics : Ashneer Grover bharatpe NCLT NCLT resolution National Company Law Tribunal BS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon