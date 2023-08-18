Confirmation

NDRF continues search and rescue in Shimla's landslide-hit Summer Hill

Earlier, NDRF on Thursday said that a total of 13 bodies, among 21 people who went missing after a massive landslide, have been recovered

Shimla landslide, Landslide

According to officials, seven members of the family, including three children were inside the Shiv temple when it collapsed | Photo: ANI Twitter

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 10:11 AM IST
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams continue search and rescue operations on Friday at the landslide-affected Summer Hill area of Shimla on August 14.
Earlier, NDRF on Thursday said that a total of 13 bodies, among 21 people who went missing after a massive landslide, have been recovered.
Speaking to ANI, NDRF Inspector Nafees Khan said, "The rescue and search operation has been underway for 4 days. The Army, SDRF and the police are engaged in the ongoing rescue operations here. Of the 21 people missing, 13 bodies have been recovered so far."
In the mishap, a family lost members spanning three generations in the mishap in which a temple in the Summer Hill area of rain-battered Shimla district was washed away following a landslide triggered by Monday's cloudburst.
According to officials, seven members of the family, including three children were inside the Shiv temple when it collapsed.
Meawhile, Public Works Minister in Himachal Pradesh, Vikramaditya Singh, on Thursday, informed that the Central Government has approved Rs 2643.01 crores for the upgradation of 254 roads in rural areas for the year 2023-24 under Batch-1 of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-III).

The Minister has expressed gratitude to the Central Government and especially to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh and also thanked the Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for constantly raising the issues of state interests before the Centre.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Shimla Himachal Pradesh NDRF landslide

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 10:11 AM IST

