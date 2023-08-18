MP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan transferred Rs 207 crore to the bank accounts of 460,000 students with a single click for purchasing bicycles on Thursday.

CM Chouhan also performed the bhoomi pujan of the CM Rise Government Mahatma Gandhi Higher Secondary School building to be constructed at a cost of Rs 81.12 crore at BHEL (Barkheda) Bhopal.

Addressing the program, CM Chouhan said, "The children of poor, lower middle class and middle class families must have access to quality education and the best schools in the country. They have talent and immense capabilities and therefore must get opportunities for good education in their vicinity. With this objective, the state government conceptualised the CM Rise School."

All efforts will be made for the execution of the new education policy introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The state government is always with the students to help them continue study, the CM said.

He also said, "Good education is the cornerstone of life. There was a time when there were no buildings for schools. Our government has ensured better schooling facilities. As a result of this, buildings of primary, middle, secondary and higher secondary schools have been constructed. The CM Rise School was planned in consultation with subject experts and educationists."

All CM Rise Schools to be constructed in the state will have arrangements for smart classes, library, laboratory, playground, sports facilities as well as swimming pool. The State Government is determined to provide the best education facilities to children of poor families, he added.

Chouhan said, "The state government has made arrangements to provide mid-day meals to students, bicycles for boys and girls, laptops on securing 75 percent marks in class 12. Today, the amount has been transferred to the bank accounts of 4.60 lakh students for cycles at the rate of Rs 4500 a student. With this amount, students can buy a cycle of their choice. This initiative will enable children to go to school easier and give them more time to study. In this sequence, the students securing first position in class 12 exam in their respective schools will be given e-scooty on August 23."

Students who want to study medical, engineering, IIM, law and want to go to international institutions for higher studies, their fees will be reimbursed by the state government. Arrangements have also been made to conduct medical and engineering studies in Hindi. No student will be deprived of higher education due to paucity of funds. He said that students will take the state and the country forward, he added.