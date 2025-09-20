Saturday, September 20, 2025 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Need to curb avoidable service-related appeals in HCs: Jitendra Singh

Need to curb avoidable service-related appeals in HCs: Jitendra Singh

The minister underlined that the government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, has ensured that all vacancies in the tribunal are filled, allowing it to function at full strength

Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh on Saturday said there is a need to find ways to avoid avoidable appeals filed in high courts in service matters related to government employees.

Addressing an event, he urged all concerned to help ensure that the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) fulfils its basic original mandate of reducing the backlog of service-related cases in higher courts.

The CAT adjudicates on government employees' service matters.

Singh emphasised the need to find ways of avoiding avoidable appeals in high courts, noting that the very purpose of the CAT is to provide finality at the tribunal level for ease of justice to employees and streamline judicial procedures.

 

Speaking at the 10th all-India conference of the CAT at Bharat Mandapam here, the minister urged the members of the judiciary to voluntarily come forward to take up assignments in the tribunal "in the interest of administration of justice and in the service of the nation".

He observed that reluctance to accept such roles had, in the past, compelled amendments to the tribunal's functioning, including permitting administrative members to head benches in the absence of judicial members.

Singh reminded the gathering that the CAT was set up in 1985 under Article 323A of the Constitution to provide speedy, inexpensive justice to government employees and pensioners, while also relieving high courts of the heavy burden of service-related litigation.

The minister underlined that the government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, has ensured that all vacancies in the tribunal are filled, allowing it to function at full strength.

The next challenge, he said, is to clear pending cases in a time-bound manner and adopt modernised case-management systems.

Highlighting the growing role of technology in judicial processes, Singh pointed to the progress in e-filing, digitisation of records and virtual hearings, which ensured continuity even during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement issued by the personnel ministry.

The minister also spoke of plans for AI-enabled case management systems to support faster and more consistent adjudication, without compromising judicial independence.

He suggested that the CAT could adopt performance benchmarking across its benches, with parameters such as disposal rates, pendency reduction, use of technology and litigant satisfaction.

Such measures, Singh said, would encourage the sharing of best practices and improve transparency.

Underscoring the government's commitment, he noted that most CAT benches now have dedicated premises and that efforts are on to further strengthen infrastructure and manpower.

Singh concluded by stressing that while the government can provide resources and technology, integrity and a sense of service remain the responsibility of those entrusted with justice delivery.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai, in his inaugural address, underlined the vital role played by the CAT in easing access to justice and reducing the burden of higher courts.

Justice Gavai proposed that government departments set up nodal offices to review cases before deciding on further litigation.

He further encouraged the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for case categorisation and translation of judgments into multiple languages, along with the creation of a national database for tribunals.

In his welcome address, CAT Chairman Justice Ranjit More spoke about the unique role and needs of the tribunal as distinct from regular courts.

He traced the background of the Administrative Tribunals Act, 1985, and explained the growth of the CAT with its benches and circuit benches across the country, set up with the vision of delivering justice at the doorsteps of litigants.

Singh emphasised the tribunal's expanding role in service jurisprudence and its importance in ensuring timely and accessible justice under the leadership and support of the government.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal noted that while CAT judgments are commendable, the cycle of appeals by either side delays justice and must be checked, adding that digital case management and transparency are crucial to reform.

Attorney General R Venkataramani reflected on the evolution of the CAT into a credible institution and stressed that the quality of appointments is key to its success, also calling for more workshops and capacity-building for the tribunal members.

The event was also attended by Supreme Court judges J K Maheshwari, Satish Chandra Sharma, Prasanna B Varale and Vijay Bishnoi, along with judges of various high courts, senior officials of the government of India, members of bar councils and associations, and representatives of the legal fraternity, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

