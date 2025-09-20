Saturday, September 20, 2025 | 03:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Telangana govt reimburses ₹7,400 cr to RTC towards women free travel: Dy CM

Telangana govt reimburses ₹7,400 cr to RTC towards women free travel: Dy CM

Listing the welfare measures implemented by the Congress government, the Deputy CM said 96 lakh families are being provided six kg of fine rice per person free of cost every month

Bhatti Vikramarka

He added that women's groups are being supported to purchase buses, which are then leased to the RTC | Image: ANI

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday said the Telangana government has reimbursed over Rs 7,400 crore to the State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) towards women's free travel.

Speaking at a programme organised to distribute interest-free loans to Women's Self-Help Groups, Vikramarka said that despite doubts raised by opposition parties and others over the feasibility of providing Rs 20,000 crore in annual interest-free loans, the government had already disbursed Rs 21,632 crore in the first year, setting a record and proving its commitment.

"Women have availed 222.50 crore free bus journeys, with the state government reimbursing Rs 7,422 crore to TGSRTC on their behalf, saving them nearly Rs 7,000 crore in travel expenses," he said.

 

Listing the welfare measures implemented by the Congress government, the Deputy CM said 96 lakh families are being provided six kg of fine rice per person free of cost every month. The rice, priced at Rs 50 a kg in the open market, is supplied at no charge to beneficiaries.

He added that women's groups are being supported to purchase buses, which are then leased to the RTC. So far, 150 buses have been leased, with plans to add 450 more soon.

Under the 'Rajiv Arogyasri' scheme, the government is providing up to Rs 10 lakh in free medical treatment at corporate hospitals, he said, adding that the government is prepared to invest any amount to ensure women achieve financial independence and empowerment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

cloudburst, Himachal cloudburst

Himachal rains: Death toll rises to 427; 243 rain-related, 184 in accidents

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Chandrashekhar

Maha govt to allow tribal farmers to lease land to private firms: Minister

union electronics and information technology minister ashwini vaishnaw said the government was also planning to share the gpu compute capacity with some countries of the global south

Vaishnaw conducts bullet train tunnel breakthrough; 1st phase begins 2027

Samir Modi

Delhi court to hear businessman Samir Modi's bail plea on Sept 22

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

CM inaugurates Delhi's first large-scale biogas plant at Nangli Dairy

Topics : Telangana Telangana govt Free bus ride women

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon