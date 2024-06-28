NEET case: CBI arrests principal, vice principal of school in Hazaribagh

Business Standard
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 8:28 PM IST

The CBI on Friday arrested the principal and vice principal of a school in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case, officials said.
Ehsanul Haque, the principal of Oasis School, was made the city coordinator of Hazaribagh for the medical entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5, they said.
Vice Principal Imtiaz Alam was designated as the NTA's observer and the centre coordinator at the Oasis School, officials said, adding the CBI is also questioning five more people from the district in connection with the paper leak case.
The federal probe agency arrested Haque and Alam after detailed questioning, they said.
The CBI has registered six FIRs in the NEET-UG paper leak case which included its own FIR on a reference from the Union Education Ministry and five from the states where it took over investigation. The probe agency has taken over one case each in Bihar and Gujarat and three cases in Rajasthan.

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 8:28 PM IST

