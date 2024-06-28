LIVE news: Flight departures at Delhi airport's Terminal 1 suspended after roof collapse incident

Business Standard
Flight departures at Delhi airport's Terminal 1 suspended after roof collapse incident

Latest news updates: Catch all the news updates from around the world here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, New Delhi Rain

A dog barks at children playing in the rain on the Kartavya Path, in New Delhi, Friday, June 21, 2024. Light rainfall on Friday brought some relief to the people in Delhi after a relentless heatwave in the region for over a month. (Photo: PTI)

Flight departures have been temporarily suspended at the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 following a roof collapse incident early Friday, according to an official. "Due to heavy rain since early this morning, a portion of the canopy at the old departure forecourt of Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed around 5 am. There are injuries reported and emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected," a DIAL spokesperson said in a statement. As a result of this incident, the spokesperson said all departures from Terminal-1 are temporarily suspended and check-in counters are closed as a safety measure. Flight arrivals have not been impacted. "We sincerely regret this disruption and apologise for any inconvenience caused," the spokesperson said. The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), a consortium led by GMR Group, is the operator of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital. Terminal-1 has only domestic flight operations. The IGIA airport has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3.

President Joe Biden and Republican contender Donald Trump traded barbs against each other as the two debated abortion rights in the United States. Trump stated that reversing abortion rights in the US was a "great decision" while Biden called the same as a"terrible, ridiculous decision." Biden put the blame for the decision on Trump for enabling the elimination of a  right to abortion by appointing conservatives to the US Supreme Court.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Karnataka police has filed a chargesheet against former Karnataka chief minister  BS Yediyurappa for the alleged sexual assault of a minor who visited his home with her mother to seek help in a case of sexual assault on the minor. 


9:49 AM

Constable recruitment exam paper leak: Bihar Police arrests four more

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police on June 27 took in custody four persons, including three from West Bengal, in connection with the constable recruitment examination question paper leak on October 1, 2023, leading to its cancellation by the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) on October 3.
9:38 AM

'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'I stand with Israel': Posters pasted, black ink thrown outside Owaisi's home in Delhi

Four-five men pasted posters outside the residence of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi  on Thursday evening, and pasted three posters at the entry gate and wall of the house about 9 pm. The lines like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'I stand with Israel' and 'Owaisi should be suspended' were written on the posters.
9:08 AM

Flight departures at Delhi airport's Terminal 1 suspended after roof collapse incident

All departures from Terminal 1 have been temporarily suspended after at least one person was killed and five others were injured after a portion of the roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1.
First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 9:28 AM IST

