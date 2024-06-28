Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Record rains bring Delhi to its knees; traffic jams witnessed across city

City records second highest single day June rains since 1901

Rain, New Delhi Rain, Waterlogging, Delhi Rains

New Delhi: People take a ride on a cart amid waterlogging at Nizamuddin area after rain, in New Delhi, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Sanjeeb MukherjeeAgencies New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 8:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Monsoon arrived in Delhi with a fury on Friday as heavy rains brought the national capital to a standstill, leaving streets flooded, traffic in chaos, and suspended flight operations.

Delhi’s Safdarjung Observatory recorded 228.1 millimeters of rainfall till 8.30 am on Friday, the second-highest single-day June rainfall since 1901.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The previous highest single-day rainfall recorded this month was on June 24, 1936, at 235.5 millimeters.

The monsoon has covered almost all parts of India on Friday, barring a few regions in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu, which will take place in the next 2-3 days.

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena held an emergency meeting to take stock of the situation.

He directed officials to set up an emergency control room and deploy static pumps to address waterlogging in several areas across the city.

Saxena ordered senior officers on leave to report to duty immediately, and said no leaves would be sanctioned for the next two months, his office said.

Senior officers of civic agencies like the Delhi Jal Board, Public Works Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Development Authority, Irrigation and Flood Control Department and the Delhi Police attended the meeting.

Saxena asked officials to undertake the de-silting work on an emergency basis over the next week, the LG's office said.

More From This Section

waterlogging

LIVE: Delhi govt starts WhatsApp number 8130188222, helpline 1800110093 for waterlogging complaints

Cybercrime, Cyber crime

137 Indians arrested in Sri Lanka for cyber scam; 158 mobile phones seized

police

Rajasthan medical student undergoes dialysis after being ragged; 7 booked

Delhi airport incident, IGI

Delhi airport operator sets up technical panel to probe roof collapse

retail store shopping, fmcg shopping

Chandigarh allows shops to operate round-the-clock on all 365 days


The Irrigation and Flood Control department was directed to remain in touch with their counterparts in Haryana and Himachal Pradesh to assess rainfall levels and discharges from the Hathnikund barrage, officials said.

Delhi’s key tunnels, including the one at Pragati Maidan, remained closed amid reports of homes being flooded in key upscale areas like Hauz Khas, South Extension, and Mayur Vihar.

Around 5 am, a portion of a roof collapsed at the Delhi airport's Terminal 1, trapping several people and killing one whose identity is yet to be ascertained.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation also closed the entry and exit gates at Yashobhoomi Sector 25 Dwarka. The shuttle service from Delhi Aerocity Metro station to the Terminal 1-IGI Airport was suspended.

Not far away from the airport, several labourers were feared to be trapped when an under-construction wall at Vasant Vihar caved in. The exact number of casualties is yet to be ascertained, a senior police officer said.

NDRF, DDMA, civil agencies, fire and police officials have begun rescue efforts.

As Delhiites and the government came to grips with the crisis, power outages were reported at several locations, especially in Dwarka and Jangpura.

Key stretches at Minto Road and Azad Market underpasses were shut.

In many residential areas, locals were seen wading through waist-deep water.

A video emerged showing BJP Councillor Ravinder Singh Negi rowing a boat through a waterlogged street.

Attacking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation over the water-logging situation in the national capital, the BJP also shared images of water entering Atishi's residence at Mathura Road.

Delhi Traffic Police released traffic advisories for several roads where waterlogging affected routes and caused traffic snarls.

(Inputs from agencies)

Also Read

waterlogging

Delhi govt to set up control room to monitor waterlogging after rains

Rain, New Delhi Rain, Waterlogging, Delhi Rains

Monsoon has finally arrived in Delhi after severe heat spell, says IMD

waterlogging

Gurugram waterlogged after heavy rains; residents face traffic woes

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Heavy rain leaves Delhi waterlogged, traffic comes to a standstill

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR, severe waterlogging in several parts of city

Topics : Waterlogging Delhi Rain Traffic jam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 8:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon