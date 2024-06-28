Record rains bring Delhi to its knees; traffic jams witnessed across city

New Delhi: People take a ride on a cart amid waterlogging at Nizamuddin area after rain, in New Delhi, Friday, June 28, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Monsoon arrived in Delhi with a fury on Friday as heavy rains brought the national capital to a standstill, leaving streets flooded, traffic in chaos, and suspended flight operations.

Delhi’s Safdarjung Observatory recorded 228.1 millimeters of rainfall till 8.30 am on Friday, the second-highest single-day June rainfall since 1901. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The previous highest single-day rainfall recorded this month was on June 24, 1936, at 235.5 millimeters.

The monsoon has covered almost all parts of India on Friday, barring a few regions in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu, which will take place in the next 2-3 days.

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena held an emergency meeting to take stock of the situation.

He directed officials to set up an emergency control room and deploy static pumps to address waterlogging in several areas across the city.

Saxena ordered senior officers on leave to report to duty immediately, and said no leaves would be sanctioned for the next two months, his office said.

Senior officers of civic agencies like the Delhi Jal Board, Public Works Department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Development Authority, Irrigation and Flood Control Department and the Delhi Police attended the meeting.

Saxena asked officials to undertake the de-silting work on an emergency basis over the next week, the LG's office said.

The Irrigation and Flood Control department was directed to remain in touch with their counterparts in Haryana and Himachal Pradesh to assess rainfall levels and discharges from the Hathnikund barrage, officials said.

Delhi’s key tunnels, including the one at Pragati Maidan, remained closed amid reports of homes being flooded in key upscale areas like Hauz Khas, South Extension, and Mayur Vihar.

Around 5 am, a portion of a roof collapsed at the Delhi airport's Terminal 1, trapping several people and killing one whose identity is yet to be ascertained.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation also closed the entry and exit gates at Yashobhoomi Sector 25 Dwarka. The shuttle service from Delhi Aerocity Metro station to the Terminal 1-IGI Airport was suspended.

Not far away from the airport, several labourers were feared to be trapped when an under-construction wall at Vasant Vihar caved in. The exact number of casualties is yet to be ascertained, a senior police officer said.

NDRF, DDMA, civil agencies, fire and police officials have begun rescue efforts.

As Delhiites and the government came to grips with the crisis, power outages were reported at several locations, especially in Dwarka and Jangpura.

Key stretches at Minto Road and Azad Market underpasses were shut.

In many residential areas, locals were seen wading through waist-deep water.

A video emerged showing BJP Councillor Ravinder Singh Negi rowing a boat through a waterlogged street.

Attacking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation over the water-logging situation in the national capital, the BJP also shared images of water entering Atishi's residence at Mathura Road.

Delhi Traffic Police released traffic advisories for several roads where waterlogging affected routes and caused traffic snarls.



(Inputs from agencies)