60 Indians arrested in Sri Lanka for cyber scam; 135 mobile phones seized

The crackdown follows a complaint from a victim who was lured into a WhatsApp group promising cash for social media interactions

Cybercrime, Cyber crime

At least 57 laptops were seized from the accused. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Colombo
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

At least 60 Indian nationals part of a group engaged in online financial scams have been arrested by Sri Lanka's Criminal Investigations Department.
They were arrested on Thursday from the Colombo suburbs of Madiwela and Battaramulla and from the western coastal town of Negombo.
According to Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa, the CID conducted simultaneous raids in these mentioned areas, leading to the seizure of 135 mobile phones and 57 laptops.
The crackdown follows a complaint from a victim who was lured into a WhatsApp group promising cash for social media interactions.
Further investigation revealed a scheme where victims were coerced into making deposits after initial payments. In Peradeniya, a father-son duo admitted to aiding the fraudsters, Daily Mirror Lanka newspaper reported.
Key evidence uncovered during a luxury house raid in Negombo led to the initial arrest of 13 suspects and the seizure of 57 phones and computers.
Subsequent operations in Negombo yielded 19 additional arrests, exposing international links in Dubai and Afghanistan. Victims included both locals and foreigners, the report added.
It is suspected that they were involved in financial fraud, illegal betting and various activities of gambling.

Topics : sri lanka Cybercrime Online fraud Scams Dubai Aghanistan

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

