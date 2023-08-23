Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.21%)
65357.99 + 137.96
Nifty (0.19%)
19432.40 + 35.95
Nifty Smallcap (1.39%)
5453.05 + 75.00
Nifty Midcap (0.62%)
38783.25 + 238.95
Nifty Bank (0.66%)
44282.30 + 289.05
Heatmap

NEP 2020 formed to integrate skills, industry, jobs: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is drafted to integrate skill development, industry connect and employability, promoting holistic education.

President Murmu'

President Murmu's addresses nation

Press Trust of India Panaji
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 12:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is drafted to integrate skill development, industry connect and employability, promoting holistic education.
She was addressing the 34th convocation of Goa University at the Raj Bhavan near here in the presence of Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and others.
Murmu said in order to provide quality education, necessary measures are being introduced under the NEP 2020.
The NEP 2020 is formed to integrate skill development, industry connect and employability, promoting holistic education, she said.
Highlighting the need for promoting artificial intelligence and data science, Murmu said young students of today will create a developed India during "sankalp kaal" (era of resolution).
She presented degrees to students who completed graduation and post-graduation from the Goa University.

Also Read

G20's 'one world, one family' theme based on 'Bharatiya' idea: Goa governor

Goa debt swells to Rs 24,000 cr, repay it before taking loans: Oppn

Maximum crimes in Goa are committed by migrant labourers: CM Sawant

Goa aims for 100% renewable energy usage across all sectors by 2050: CM

Goa's first Vande Bharat will help in faster connectivity, trade: CM Sawant

Jefferies Financial is hiring 10 investment bankers to expand India team

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 23): Heavy rains in Delhi, UP and Northeast India

Chandrayaan-3: Ahead of landing, here's a look at journey to Moon so far

Ahead of G20 Summit in national capital, police holds carcade rehearsal

ED conducts searches at premises of CM Baghel's political advisor, OSD

President Murmu is on a three-day visit to Goa from Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Droupadi Murmu New education policy Education ministry President of India Skill India

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesTop Headlines TodayHeath Streak Passes AwayBharat NCAP | Car Crash Test ProgrammeIMD Weather Forecast TodayChandrayaan-3 Landing

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's GurugramSoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 23): Heavy rains in Delhi, UP and Northeast India

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PMIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon