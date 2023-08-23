Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.11%)
65293.79 + 73.76
Nifty (0.13%)
19422.50 + 26.05
Nifty Smallcap (1.46%)
5456.55 + 78.50
Nifty Midcap (0.62%)
38784.00 + 239.70
Nifty Bank (0.50%)
44212.30 + 219.05
Heatmap

ED conducts searches at premises of CM Baghel's political advisor, OSD

Some paramilitary personnel were seen at the residence of Vinod Verma in the Officers Colony at Devendra Nagar in state capital Raipur

Bhupesh Baghel, Chief minister of Chhattisgarh

Bhupesh Baghel, Chief minister of Chhattisgarh

Press Trust of India Raipur
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 12:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at the premises of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's political advisor Vinod Verma and an Officer on Special Duty (OSD), sources said.
The searches were also held at the premises of a businessman in Durg, they said.
The exact case in connection with which the searches were being conducted was not yet known.
Reacting to the ED's action, CM Baghel in a sarcastic post on X said, "Respected Prime Minister and Mr. Amit Shah! Thank you very much for the priceless gift you have given me on my birthday by sending ED to my political advisor, OSD and close aides."

Some paramilitary personnel were seen at the residence of Vinod Verma in the Officers Colony at Devendra Nagar in state capital Raipur.
The ED has been investigating different cases in Chhattisgarh pertaining to an alleged coal scam, liquor scam, irregularities in the District Mineral Foundation fund and an online betting application.
In the last two days, the ED conducted searches at several locations in Raipur and Durg, apparently in connection with online betting activities, according to sources.

Also Read

'Baghel vs Baghel' fight: BJP fields Bhupesh Baghel's nephew on Patan seat

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 2,000 cr to beneficiaries

Chhattisgarh CM Baghel announces key schemes ahead of Assembly elections

'Parivarwad' visible: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel on BJP candidates' list

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP announces first list of 21 candidates

Assam CM asks officials to involve more people for planting 10 mn saplings

SC stays trial court order directing Azam Khan to give voice sample

Amid rising suicides, NITI Aayog plans healthcare programme for children

Roads blocked, educational institutions shut amid heavy rains in Himachal

ED raid at my house pre-planned: Kerala's Moideen on bank fraud case

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Enforcement Directorate Bhupesh Baghel Indian National Congress Chhattisgarh government

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold -Silver PricesTop Headlines TodayHeath Streak Passes AwayBharat NCAP | Car Crash Test ProgrammeLIC | Jio Financial ServicesChandrayaan-3 Landing

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costsLife Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should knowChandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon