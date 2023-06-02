Nepal PM visits bio-CNG plant in Indore, discusses cleanliness model

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal "Prachanda" on Friday visited Asia's largest bio-CNG plant 'Gobar-Dhan' in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city.

The visiting delegation discussed the possibility of introducing the "Indore model of cleanliness" in their country, said city Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava.

Officials of the Indore Municipal Corporation apprised Prachanda about nitty-gritty of the plant located at Devguradia Trenching Ground.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Rs 150-crore plant on February 19, 2022.

The Nepal PM also inspected the solid waste disposal plant being run at the trenching ground, said Bhargava.

Prachanda and his five cabinet colleagues were apprised of the city's sanitation model, more particularly its solid waste collection and at-source segregation system, the mayor said.

Also Read Nepal PM arrives in MP for 2-day state visit; heads to Mahakaleshwar temple Nepal PM to arrive in MP for 2-day visit; to visit Mahakaleshwar temple Indian Embassy, Nepal govt sign MoUs for projects in education, healthcare Nepal plane crash: At least 68 dead, rescuers search for 4 missing persons Nepal plane crash: Death toll rises to 70; handover of bodies begins TDP fought for equal justice for Andhra, Telangana: Chandrababu Naidu Bihar simmers in intense heat, Khagaria hottest at 42.8 degrees Celsius Manohar International Airport at Mopa will soon handle cargo: Goa CM Maintenance works on Amarnath Yatra track to be completed by June 15 Gurugram water supply project to be completed by May 2026: CM Khattar

Indore has been ranked as India's cleanest city many times.

The Nepalese delegation discussed the possibility of introducing the Indore model of cleanliness in Kathmandu, Lalitpur and other cities of their country, said Bhargava.

The Bio-CNG plant, run on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis, is spread over 15 acres and processes 550 tonnes of wet waste (such as fruit-vegetable and raw meat waste, leftover food, leaves, flowers) every day.

Earlier in the day, the Nepal PM offered prayers at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh after he arrived in the state for a two-day visit.