close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Nepal PM visits bio-CNG plant in Indore, discusses cleanliness model

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal "Prachanda" on Friday visited Asia's largest bio-CNG plant 'Gobar-Dhan' in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city.

Press Trust of India Indore
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 9:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal "Prachanda" on Friday visited Asia's largest bio-CNG plant 'Gobar-Dhan' in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city.

The visiting delegation discussed the possibility of introducing the "Indore model of cleanliness" in their country, said city Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava.

Officials of the Indore Municipal Corporation apprised Prachanda about nitty-gritty of the plant located at Devguradia Trenching Ground.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Rs 150-crore plant on February 19, 2022.

The Nepal PM also inspected the solid waste disposal plant being run at the trenching ground, said Bhargava.

Prachanda and his five cabinet colleagues were apprised of the city's sanitation model, more particularly its solid waste collection and at-source segregation system, the mayor said.

Also Read

Nepal PM arrives in MP for 2-day state visit; heads to Mahakaleshwar temple

Nepal PM to arrive in MP for 2-day visit; to visit Mahakaleshwar temple

Indian Embassy, Nepal govt sign MoUs for projects in education, healthcare

Nepal plane crash: At least 68 dead, rescuers search for 4 missing persons

Nepal plane crash: Death toll rises to 70; handover of bodies begins

TDP fought for equal justice for Andhra, Telangana: Chandrababu Naidu

Bihar simmers in intense heat, Khagaria hottest at 42.8 degrees Celsius

Manohar International Airport at Mopa will soon handle cargo: Goa CM

Maintenance works on Amarnath Yatra track to be completed by June 15

Gurugram water supply project to be completed by May 2026: CM Khattar

Indore has been ranked as India's cleanest city many times.

The Nepalese delegation discussed the possibility of introducing the Indore model of cleanliness in Kathmandu, Lalitpur and other cities of their country, said Bhargava.

The Bio-CNG plant, run on a public-private partnership (PPP) basis, is spread over 15 acres and processes 550 tonnes of wet waste (such as fruit-vegetable and raw meat waste, leftover food, leaves, flowers) every day.

Earlier in the day, the Nepal PM offered prayers at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh after he arrived in the state for a two-day visit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nepal Indore Madhya Pradesh

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 9:48 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon