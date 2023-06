Gurugram water supply project to be completed by May 2026: CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the Gurugram water supply project will be completed by May 2026 and provide uninterrupted drinking water supply to the city and Manesar, according to an official statement.

The Mewat feeder pipeline project has also been prepared and both these projects will cost about Rs 2,267 crore, the chief minister said while chairing a meeting on remodelling of Gurugram water supply with Irrigation and Water Resources Department officials.

P C Meena, CEO of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), joined the meeting virtually.

The chief minister said the Gurugram water supply project worth about Rs 1,517 crore has been prepared keeping in mind the population of Gurugram, Manesar and Bahadurgarh by 2050.

"By that time, these cities will require about 1,504 cusecs of water. The Gurugram water supply project will start from Kakroi and end at Basai. A nearly 69-kilometre-long water supply line, totally covered, will be laid," he said, adding the project will be completed by May 2026.

Khattar said the Mewat feeder pipeline project would cost about Rs 750 crore. This project has also been prepared keeping in mind the population of Mewat by 2050.

"Through this, more than 150 villages will have access to clean drinking water," he said.

The work on this project will start soon and will be completed by March 2027.

He said the nearly 50-kilometre-long Mewat feeder pipeline will start from Jhajjar's Badli and end at Mewat's Khor Basai village. A power house will also be constructed on this project.

Khattar said these projects will prove to be a boon for the people of Gurugram, Manesar and Mewat region.

"With the completion of these projects, uninterrupted drinking water supply will be available to the people of this region. Schemes have also been formulated for industries and farmers to use the treated water," he said.