Bihar simmers in intense heat, Khagaria hottest at 42.8 degrees Celsius

Bihar continued to simmer in intense heat with Khagaria recording the highest temperature in the state at 42.8 degrees Celsius, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

Sixteen places recorded temperatures of 41 degrees Celsius or more, including Patna.

Valmikinagar in West Champaran district and Ziradei in Siwan recorded 42 degrees Celsius, followed by Patna, Bhojpur and Aurangabad at 41.9 degrees Celsius, Sheikhpura (41.8), Bhagalpur (41.7), Gaya (41.6).

According to the weatherman, heat wave conditions are expected to prevail in the state over the next three-four days.

