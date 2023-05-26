close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Nepal Prime Minister Prachanda to visit India from May 31 to June 3

This will be Prachanda's first foreign visit after assuming the high office for the third time in December last year

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 9:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda" will embark on a four-day official visit to India from May 31 at the invitation of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, Foreign Ministry sources said here on Friday.

This will be Prachanda's first foreign visit after assuming the high office for the third time in December last year.

Foreign Ministry sources here said the visit will take place from May 31 to June 3 and the Ministry will make a formal announcement on Saturday.

The foreign ministry will make a formal announcement of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda's official visit to India on Saturday. The visit will take place from May 31 to June 3 and he will hold high-profile meetings, including with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on bilateral ties," the official, who is an aide to Foreign Minister N P Saud, said.

"The preparations for the visit have reached its final stage. Foreign Minister Saud last week held consultations with former foreign ministers and foreign Secretaries to discuss various issues related to the visit," the official said.

Meanwhile, Nepalese Ambassador to India Shankar Prasad Sharma called on Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar in New Delhi this week and discussed Prime Minister Prachanda's upcoming visit.

Also Read

Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda set to take oath as Nepal's new PM today

Nepal PM 'Prachanda' expands cabinet to 23 with 6 women in ministry

Nepal PM to visit India soon; Prachanda's first foreign trip after polls

Nepal's PM to expand cabinet, Congress to get key ministerial portfolios

Prachanda set to become Nepal's next PM with support from Oli-led CPN-UML

Unhealthy practices done in name of religion are to be prevented: Kerala HC

Climbers to celebrate Mount Everest 70th anniversary amid melting glaciers

2 judges elevated as HC chief justices; one is due to retire on May 30

Mass marriages strengthen feeling of social harmony: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Expansion of Maharashtra cabinet soon, says Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Matters related to energy cooperation, water resources, trade, commerce, transit and infrastructure would mainly figure during the bilateral talks in Delhi between the two leaders, according to foreign ministry sources.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nepal Pushpa Kamal Prachanda India

First Published: May 26 2023 | 9:52 PM IST

Latest News

View More

NCLAT sets aside NCLT order on Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger

nclt
3 min read

Recovery a couple of quarters away for Page Industries; stock falls 8.8%

Page Industries
4 min read

Sun Pharma back in black with Rs 1,984-cr profit in Q4; sales rise 6.6%

Sun Pharma
2 min read

Promoters of the group can't dispose of Vedanta shares, says lender

Vedanta
2 min read

Engineers India secures business worth Rs 4,700 crore in FY23; up 185%

EIL offers equity to employees as part of disinvestment
1 min read

Most Popular

Narendra Modi govt's road to 2024: Reformist agenda or welfarism?

G20 Kashmir
4 min read

Centre to launch Rs 75 coin to mark the opening of new Parliament building

New Parliament Building
2 min read

How much gold can you legally buy in cash without any ID proof in India?

gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick
3 min read

2023 monsoon to be 'normal'; NW India might get 'below normal' rains: IMD

IMD
3 min read

Delhi court grants NOC to Rahul Gandhi for passport for three years

Rahul Gandhi, congress
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon