Mass marriages strengthen feeling of social harmony: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said organising mass marriages strengthens the feeling of social harmony.

A mass marriage of 2,222 couples, including 2,111 from the Hindu community and 111 from the Muslim community, was organised by Shri Mahavir Gaushala Kalyan Sansthan on Friday in Baran district.

Gehlot said the state government is encouraging mass marriages through its many programmes and policies.

Schemes like Chief Minister Group Marriage Grant Scheme, Chief Minister Kanyadan Scheme and Chief Minister Inter-caste Marriage Promotion Scheme are being run in the state, he added.

On the occasion, Gehlot also inspected an inflation relief camp in Baran.

He handed over Chief Minister's Guarantee Cards of various schemes to the beneficiaries.

Also Read SC begins hearing of pleas to recognise same-sex marriages; details here Rajasthan farmers to get Rs 500 cr in FY24 to build greenhouses, shade nets Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to present state budget for FY24 on February 8 Same-sex marriage in India: What did Supreme Court say in the case? Same-sex marriage case in the Supreme Court: Here is what the Centre said Expansion of Maharashtra cabinet soon, says Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis Cambodian King to visit India from May 29 to 31; MEA says will deepen ties Bollywood rediscovering J&K, G20 will promote tourism: Union Tourism Secy Mumbai sees seven fresh Covid-19 cases, no death, active tally at 108 Amit Shah to inaugurate day-long conclave on 9 years of Modi government

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi said organising mass marriages was an important social work.