close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Mass marriages strengthen feeling of social harmony: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said organising mass marriages strengthens the feeling of social harmony.

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addresses the media after presenting the state Budget 2022-23 in the Assembly, in Jaipur (Photo: PTI)

Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister, Rajasthan

1 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 9:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said organising mass marriages strengthens the feeling of social harmony.

A mass marriage of 2,222 couples, including 2,111 from the Hindu community and 111 from the Muslim community, was organised by Shri Mahavir Gaushala Kalyan Sansthan on Friday in Baran district.

Gehlot said the state government is encouraging mass marriages through its many programmes and policies.

Schemes like Chief Minister Group Marriage Grant Scheme, Chief Minister Kanyadan Scheme and Chief Minister Inter-caste Marriage Promotion Scheme are being run in the state, he added.

On the occasion, Gehlot also inspected an inflation relief camp in Baran.

He handed over Chief Minister's Guarantee Cards of various schemes to the beneficiaries.

Also Read

SC begins hearing of pleas to recognise same-sex marriages; details here

Rajasthan farmers to get Rs 500 cr in FY24 to build greenhouses, shade nets

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to present state budget for FY24 on February 8

Same-sex marriage in India: What did Supreme Court say in the case?

Same-sex marriage case in the Supreme Court: Here is what the Centre said

Expansion of Maharashtra cabinet soon, says Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Cambodian King to visit India from May 29 to 31; MEA says will deepen ties

Bollywood rediscovering J&K, G20 will promote tourism: Union Tourism Secy

Mumbai sees seven fresh Covid-19 cases, no death, active tally at 108

Amit Shah to inaugurate day-long conclave on 9 years of Modi government

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker C P Joshi said organising mass marriages was an important social work.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ashok Gehlot Marriage rajasthan

First Published: May 26 2023 | 9:03 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Indices gain nearly 1% to end week at 5-month high; Sensex up 629 points

sensex, BSE
3 min read

Shree Renuka Sugars Q4 results: Net profit declines 72% to Rs 42.8 crore

Q4 results: Early birds disappoint; combined net of 104 firms down 0.5%
1 min read

Moody's upgrades rating outlook on Tata Motors to positive from stable

Tata Motors, Tata
2 min read

Amit Shah to inaugurate day-long conclave on 9 years of Modi government

Photo: PTI
1 min read

FMCG firm Adani Wilmar enters whole wheat category with Fortune brand

Adani Wilmar plans to buy local food brands with funds from upcoming IPO
1 min read

Most Popular

Narendra Modi govt's road to 2024: Reformist agenda or welfarism?

G20 Kashmir
4 min read

Centre to launch Rs 75 coin to mark the opening of new Parliament building

New Parliament Building
2 min read

How much gold can you legally buy in cash without any ID proof in India?

gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick
3 min read

2023 monsoon to be 'normal'; NW India might get 'below normal' rains: IMD

IMD
3 min read

Delhi court grants NOC to Rahul Gandhi for passport for three years

Rahul Gandhi, congress
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon