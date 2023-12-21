Sensex (    %)
                        
New criminal Bills mark end of colonial-era laws, watershed moment: PM Modi

PM Modi hailed the passage of three criminal justice bills that will replace as many colonial-era acts as a watershed moment in India's history, and said it marked the beginning of a new era

Narendra Modi

"Through them, we have also bid goodbye to the outdated sections on sedition," he said on X after Parliament gave its nod to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 9:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the passage of three criminal justice bills that will replace as many colonial-era acts as a watershed moment in India's history, and said it marked the beginning of a new era with laws centered on public service and welfare.
"Through them, we have also bid goodbye to the outdated sections on sedition," he said on X after Parliament gave its nod to the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.
These bills will replace the Indian Penal Code-1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure-1898 and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively.
"These bills mark the end of colonial-era laws. A new era begins with laws centered on public service and welfare," the prime minister said.
He added, "These transformative Bills are a testament to India's commitment to reform. They bring our legal, policing, and investigative systems into the modern era with a focus on technology and forensic science. These bills ensure enhanced protection for the poor, marginalised and vulnerable sections of our society."

These bills, the prime minister said, come down heavily on organised crime, terrorism and such offences which strike at the root of the country's peaceful journey to progress.
"In our Amrit Kaal, these legal reforms redefine our legal framework to be more relevant and empathy driven," he said, highlighting speeches by Home Minister Amit Shah in Parliament which, he added, elaborate on the key features of these bills.

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 9:59 PM IST

