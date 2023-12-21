Sensex (    %)
                        
CM Banerjee announces 4% DA hike for WB govt employees from Jan 1

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced that her government would be giving a four per cent raise in dearness allowance (DA) to all its employees from New Year's Day

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee made the announcement while speaking at the inauguration of the Kolkata Christmas Carnival 2023 at Allen Park in Park Street area of the city.

Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 7:40 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced that her government would be giving a four per cent raise in dearness allowance (DA) to all its employees from New Year's Day.
Banerjee made the announcement while speaking at the inauguration of the Kolkata Christmas Carnival 2023 at Allen Park in Park Street area of the city.
"I announce that all 14 lakh state government employees, teaching and non-teaching staff of all schools, colleges and universities, and employees of all statutory undertakings and parastatals and pensioners would be getting another instalment of 4 per cent DA from January 1, 2024," Banerjee said.
Stating that the provision of DA is mandatory for the central government whereas it is "optional" for the state, Banerjee said that for the DA hike, her government would have to bear an additional expense of Rs 2,400 crore.
"For us, DA is not mandatory but optional. Considering their well-being, we are giving this 4 per cent DA hike," she added.
West Bengal government employees have been protesting for almost a year to press for their demand for a hike in the DA.
They also demand a regularisation of the DA and bringing it at par with their central government counterparts. The current difference is around 36 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Dearness Allowance jobs and employees DA hike

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 7:40 PM IST

