close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

New gen ballistic missile 'Agni Prime' successfully flight-tested by DRDO

The Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and the Armed Forces for the success as well as the copy-book performance of the 'Agni Prime'

IANS New Delhi
Agni Prime

Agni Prime

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 1:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

New generation ballistic missile 'Agni Prime' was successfully flight-tested by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The Ballistic missile 'Agni Prime' was tested from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha. During the flight test, all objectives were successfully demonstrated, a defence ministry official said on Thursday.

According to the Ministry, this was the first pre-induction night launch conducted by the users after three successful developmental trials of the missile, validating the accuracy and reliability of the system.

The test was conducted in the night hours of June 7. Range Instrumentation like Radar, Telemetry and Electro Optical Tracking Systems were deployed at different locations, including two down-range ships, at the terminal point to capture flight data covering the entire trajectory of the vehicle, the ministry added.

Senior officials from DRDO and Strategic Forces Command witnessed the successful flight-test, which has paved the way for induction of the system into the Armed Forces.

The Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and the Armed Forces for the success as well as the copy-book performance of the 'Agni Prime'.

Also Read

Thomas Cook India's Q4 total income rises 150% to Rs 1,300 crore

North Korea fires ballistic missile days after US-South Korea joint drills

North Korea performs key test to build more agile strategic weapons system

Launch of 'Innovation Bridge' to connect US, Indian defence startups

India successfully test-fires nuclear-capable Agni-V ballistic missile

Centre's fact-check unit: What is it and how does the Union govt defend it?

Bombay HC extends Wankhede's interim protection from arrest till June 23

Monsoon arrives in Kerala; conditions favorable for rains' advance: IMD

Many WB universities decide to introduce exit option after 3 yrs in UG

Educations loans cannot be denied due to low CIBIL score: Kerala HC

Secretary Department of Defence research and development, and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V. Kamat appreciated the efforts put in by the teams of DRDO laboratories and the users involved in the test launch.

--IANS

gcb/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : DRDO Agni technologies Ballistic missile

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 1:16 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Many WB universities decide to introduce exit option after 3 yrs in UG

Students, college, education, universities, admissions
3 min read

Educations loans cannot be denied due to low CIBIL score: Kerala HC

Kerala HC
3 min read

Windows games on Macs: Know everything about Apple's Game Porting Toolkit

Apple
2 min read

Most Popular

Govt raises kharif paddy MSP by 7%; largest hikes for moong and groundnut

paddy
4 min read

Why the road to Modi's ambitious Make-in-India goal runs through China

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

India train crash shows importance of getting infrastructure basics right

Coromandel Express, Coromandel Express crash
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon