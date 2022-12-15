India successfully test-fires nuclear-capable Agni-V ballistic missile

JUST IN
India successfully test fired nuclear-capable Agni-V ballistic missile having a range of over 5,000 km, marking a significant boost to the country's strategic deterrence

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Agni missile

India on Thursday successfully test fired nuclear-capable Agni-V ballistic missile having a range of over 5,000 km, marking a significant boost to the country's strategic deterrence, people familiar with the development said.

The test-firing of the missile from the Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast came amid India's lingering border row with China.

Existing variant Agni IV is capable of hitting targets at a range of 4,000 km while Agni-III has a range of 3,000-km, and Agni II can fly up to 2,000-km.

The Agni-V missile has been successfully test-fired, two people familiar with the matter said.

There is, however, no official word on the test-firing of the missile. The test firing of the missile is part of the process for its induction into the tri-services strategic forces command.

The people said the test validated a number of critical aspects of the weapon.

In June, India successfully carried out a night launch of the nuclear-capable Agni-4 ballistic missile, in a boost to India's military capabilities.

India has been steadily enhancing its overall military might in the last couple of years.

It has carried out successful tests of a number of missiles during the period.

In May, the extended range version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was test-fired from a Sukhoi fighter jet.

It was the first launch of the extended range version of the BrahMos missile from a Su-30MKI aircraft.

An anti-ship version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully test-fired jointly by the Indian Navy and the Andaman and Nicobar Command in April.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 21:38 IST

`
