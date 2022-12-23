North Korea fires ballistic missile days after US-South Korea joint drills

says has fired a toward its eastern waters.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was made on Friday but gave no further details like what type of weapon fired and how far it flew.

The launch was three days after the US flew nuclear-capable bombers and advanced stealth jets near the Korean Peninsula for joint training with South Korean warplanes.

typically views such military exercises by the US and as an invasion rehearsal.

