New module to track VIP references in real-time basis goes live

Sources said the VIP Letter Management System (VLMS), operationalised from Tuesday, will help ensure the timely disposal of such references.

The PM-Ref portal is a secure digital governance platform used by the Prime Minister’s Office, ministries and departments to monitor policy reforms and infrastructure projects. It tracks targets and helps resolve inter-ministerial issues in coordination with platforms such as PRAGATI.

Reports had earlier this year indicated that a dedicated ‘reforms’ module had also been activated on the PM-Ref portal, encouraging ministries and departments to identify reforms aimed at improving ease of doing business and ease of living, which are then monitored online.

Sources said the new VLMS module will ensure that every recommendation is electronically forwarded to the concerned ministry, department, state or Union Territory.

The ministry or department concerned will be required to upload the reply sent to the dignitary or provide a status update, as applicable, on the portal. The VLMS will enable the real-time monitoring of VIP references.

The module will also automatically generate email alerts whenever a new reference is assigned, as well as when the prescribed timeline for action is approaching or has lapsed.