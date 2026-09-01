New module to track VIP references in real-time basis goes live
Government rolls out a digital VIP letter management system to track references from MPs, CMs and other dignitaries in real time
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
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In a move aimed at bringing greater transparency and accountability, the government has activated an electronic letter management system module on the PM-Ref portal, through which all references received from members of Parliament, chief ministers, members of legislatures and councils, and other dignitaries will henceforth be routed.
Topics : Management governance accountability