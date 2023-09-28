close
Sensex (0.26%)
66118.69 + 173.22
Nifty (0.55%)
19716.45 + 107.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.81%)
5860.90 + 47.20
Nifty Midcap (0.42%)
40640.80 + 170.70
Nifty Bank (0.28%)
44588.30 + 122.45
Heatmap

New platform numbering at Dadar junction from Dec 9 to lessen confusion

Of the total 15 platforms at Dadar junction, platform numbers one to seven are on the Western Railway side, and their numbering will remain unchanged

Representative Image

Representative Image

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 8:20 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

New sequential numbering of platforms will adopted at the Dadar junction here with effect from December 9, the Central Railway said on Wednesday.
Platform numbers at the station, one of the busiest in the city, have been revised in order to reduce confusion among commuters, it said in a release.
Of the total 15 platforms at Dadar junction, platform numbers one to seven are on the Western Railway side, and their numbering will remain unchanged. The existing one to eight platforms on the Central Railway side will be numbered from eight to 14. Thus, the existing platform number one on the Central Railway side will become platform number eight.
As the existing platform number two is being merged to expand the present platform number one, platform number three will be numbered as nine in the new system.

Also Read

Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express gets additional vistadome coach from April 14

North Eastern Railway services to be colour coded in Lucknow division

Railways to prepare fresh proposal for Hubli-Ankola railway line in K'taka

Mamata condoles deaths in Tamil Nadu fire mishap, asks for more vigilance

Several trains in Rajasthan cancelled in view of cyclonic storm Biparjoy

Ensuring smart governance, Tripura Chief Minister launches e-cabinet system

Uttarakhand govt signs MoU worth Rs 3800 cr with Kayan Jet in London

India, Canada row didn't come up in Jaishankar's meeting with Blinken: US

India has always backed perspectives of developing nations: RS Dy Chairman

IAEA conference: India spells out plans to use N-power to achieve Net Zero

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra Indian Railways railway station

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 8:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAkasa AirStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAsian Games 2023 Men's CricketEid Milad-Un-Nabi 2023Gold-Silver PriceTrain accident in Mathura StationGoogle 25th Birthday

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shatteredPak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global SummitNIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: PollAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon