Home / India News / NGO seeks legal action against OTT platforms for explicit content

NGO seeks legal action against OTT platforms for explicit content

The Delhi-based NGO contended that OTT platforms violate several Indian laws, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Information Technology Act

OTT

Earlier a complaint has been filed against ALTT platform. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

An NGO has called for legal action against OTT platforms for broadcasting sexually-explicit content, contending that such programmes are disrupting India's social fabric.

Save Culture, Save Bharat Foundation, founded by former information commissioner Uday Mahurkar, also claimed to have filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police against the promoters of the OTT platform ALTT for disseminating explicit content.

In a statement, Mahurkar criticised OTT platforms for making sexually-explicit and harmful content openly accessible to viewers.

He claimed that access to sexually-perverted content and pornography has emerged as a major cause behind rape cases in the country.

The Delhi-based NGO contended that OTT platforms violate several Indian laws, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Information Technology Act, Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act and various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

 

"If left unchecked, such content fosters an environment where harmful sexual practices are normalised, undermining the social fabric of our nation. Immediate legal intervention is necessary to prevent this epidemic from spreading further," lawyer Vineet Jindal, who is associated with the NGO, said.

Mahurkar said the NGO organised a public hearing last month, where more than 100 survivors of sexual violence and their family members demanded the removal of explicit content from all OTT platforms.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : OTT space OTT platforms child pornography

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

